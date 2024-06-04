Sky Bet Euro 2024 Offer: £30 Bonus Available for Summer Tournament

Learn about Sky Bet’s Euro 2024 offer and get your hands on £30 in free bets from just a 5p stake at sign-up ahead of the Euros starting June 14th.

Sky Bet's Euro 2024 offer is one of the best around, with new customers able to claim £30 in free bets from just a 5p qualifying stake ahead of the tournament starting later this month.

How to Claim Sky Bet’s Euro 2024 Offer

Already got a Sky Bet account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Sky Bet's offer allows players to claim £30 in free bets by staking just 5p, with this proving to be a stake-to-bonus ratio of 60000%

This offer is easily the best value-for-money offer around when it comes to betting on the Euros this summer, with Sky Bet putting all of their competitors to shame in this regard.

In order to claim this offer, players simply need to follow the steps below:

Go to Sky Sports via the above link Hit ‘Join’ in the top right corner of the screen Enter a first and last name, followed by email, home address and phone number Finally, create a username and password No promo code is required Once done deposit funds Place a 5p bet on any sports market, with odds of 1/1 of higher Once settled the £30 will be deposited into player's accounts Free bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash, and will not expire unless the account is inactive for 90 days

The final feature worth noting about the Sky Bet sign up offer is that the free bets will not expire unless the account is inactive for some time.

This means players could sign up now, and still have the funds primed and ready for the Euros ahead of the tournament starting on June 14th.

It also gives players the opportunity to keep hold of their free bets for some of the biggest matches of the Euros, all the way up to the final.

Most other sportsbooks only have a seven-day window on these, so players can relish in their freedom to use their free bets as and when they may wish to over the course of the month-long tournament.

Sky Bet Existing Customer Promotions

In addition to their sign up offer, Sky Bet also have a tonne of other bonuses on offer, all allowing their players to get extra advantages for the upcoming Euro matches.

Free-to-play games and early payout offers are the most common, with both providing players with a handy set of bonuses, that can be used to elevate their sports betting escapades.

2-Up Early Payout

2-up early payout offers are truly one of the best promotions out there, giving players the chance to see their wagers land early, should the side backed to win the game, go up by two goals at any point.

Any wager on a ‘Full-Time Result’ market, if the side backed goes ahead by two goals, will be paid out as a winner. The side can then even go on to draw or lose the match, it will still count as a win.

Single bets will be paid out as immediately, and any legs of accas will count as victories.

This offer is perfect for the Euros, with high-scoring clashes and comeback wins so often the norm in these international tournaments. As well as with 51 games in the offing, more than a few accumulator bets would benefit from this kind of offer.

Sky’s Super Six

Sky’s Super Six is possibly their biggest and most famed promotion, free to play, open to any and all bettors, where players attempt to predict the scores of six football games, with massive prizes in the balance.

£250,000 is the top prize, for a player who correctly predicts all six scores. If no one wins the prize the next nearest player will win £5,000.

The games are pre-selected for bettors, and with the tonnes of group games on the horizon, one would imagine these will be included, letting players not only test their knowledge of international football but, potentially win massive prizes along with it.

‘RequestABet’

RequestAbet is Sky Bet’s final, but extremely handy promotion, allowing players to think up their own, or craft and combine different selections into one, then get personalised, tailored odds for each selection.

This could be perfect for the Euros in particular, what with tonnes of different games going on, some markets that bettors are looking for may be missing, but can then be requested.

Beyond that, these 'RequestABet's' are then available for all bettors to view, and as such find these intriguing options with specific odds for each.

Sky Bet Euro 2024 Offer FAQs

What is the Sky Bet sign up offer?

Sky Bet gives all new players the chance to claim £30 in free bets from just a 5p qualifying bet, with users just needing to place this on any market with odds of 1/1 or more to be eligible.

What is the Sky Bet promo code?

Players do not require a promo code in order to claim their sign up offer. This is perfect as it means no one can accidentally miss out on being able to claim their phenomenal sign up offer.

When is the Euros?

The Euros starts on the 14th of June, in Germany and features 24 of the best sides in Europe. The contest will last for 30 days with the final taking place on the 15th of July.

Are England going to win the Euros?

Maye, England currently leads the betting for the Euros at 3/1, but with their record on the international stage being one of disappointment it seems unlikely.

France are the next closest in the betting and have a pedigree unlike any other on the continent, bar perhaps Germany, who as hosts are also in with a great chance.