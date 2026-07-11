Sky Bet's England vs Norway Offer: Get 40/1 for Kane or Haaland to have a shot

How to Claim Sky Bet’s England Vs Norway Offer

Use any Sky Bet link on this page to visit the website Click Join in the top-right corner to begin registration Enter your details in the sign-up form and set up your account Create a secure username and password you’ll remember Deposit funds and place a £1 bet on Kane to have a shot or Haaland to have a shot at normal odds If the player you've bet on has a shot, you'll get £40 in free bets Free bet stakes are not returned with any winnings, cannot be withdrawn, and must be used within 30 days

England vs Norway Preview

A place in the World Cup semi-finals awaits the winner as England and Norway renew a rivalry that has captured plenty of attention across Europe.

Thomas Tuchel's side enters this quarter-final full of confidence after a dramatic 3-2 victory over hosts Mexico despite playing much of the contest with ten men.

England showed resilience throughout, with John Stones, Dan Burn and Djed Spence all producing outstanding defensive displays before Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham inspired another famous knockout victory.

Norway, meanwhile, produced arguably the result of the tournament by eliminating five-time champions Brazil 2-1. Erling Haaland once again proved decisive, taking his tally to seven goals in just four World Cup appearances and firmly placing himself in contention for the Golden Boot.

Martin Ødegaard continues to dictate play from midfield, while goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland delivered a series of outstanding saves to preserve Norway's lead against Brazil.

There are a few selection issues for both managers. Norway have monitored the fitness of Marcus Holmgren Pedersen following illness, while Julian Ryerson has recovered from a thigh problem and is expected to retain his place.

England is without suspended defender Jarell Quansah after his red card against Mexico, while Jordan Henderson's tournament has ended following the wrist injury he suffered celebrating the winning goal. Marc Guéhi, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham and Nico O'Reilly are also one booking away from suspension.

The two nations have met only twice previously, making this a relatively fresh World Cup encounter. England are slight favourites with the bookmakers thanks to their greater tournament pedigree, but Norway have already shown they can upset one of football's traditional heavyweights.

With Kane and Haaland both chasing the Golden Boot and temperatures in Miami expected to exceed 34°C alongside possible thunderstorms, all the ingredients are in place for another memorable World Cup knockout tie.

Sky Bet's England vs Norway Offer - Key Details

Sky bet Offer get 40/1 for Kane or Haaland to have a shot Bonus Amount £40 Min Qualifying Odds N/A Terms and Conditions “40/1 Harry Kane to have 1+ Shots: New customers only. £5 minimum deposit. Place a max £1 qualifying bet on ‘Harry Kane 1+ Total Shots (Including Extra Time)’ market only. First £1 single bet only. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bets for football BuildABets only. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets are non-withdrawable. 14 Day free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply. 40/1 Erling Haaland to have 1+ Shots: Norway vs EnglandNew customers only. £5 minimum deposit. Place a max £1 qualifying bet on ‘Erling Haaland 1+ Total Shots (Including Extra Time)’ market only. First £1 single bet only. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bets for football BuildABets only. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets are non-withdrawable. 14 Day free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.”



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