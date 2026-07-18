Sky Bet's England vs France Offer: Get £30 Free Bets for World Cup 3rd Place Playoff Matchup

How to Claim Sky Bet’s England vs France Offer

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France vs England Preview

Neither France nor England imagined finishing their World Cup campaigns in the third-place play-off, but Saturday's meeting in Miami still carries genuine significance for both nations.

France enters this unfortunate fixture after a disappointing 2-0 semi-final defeat to Spain, a result that ended Didier Deschamps' hopes of lifting another World Cup.

Les Bleus struggled to create meaningful opportunities despite boasting one of the tournament's most dangerous attacks, generating just 0.3 expected goals while Kylian Mbappé was largely kept quiet.

Even so, the France captain remains level with Lionel Messi on eight goals in the race for the Golden Boot, ensuring he has plenty of personal motivation heading into the weekend.

England's exit proved even more painful. Thomas Tuchel's side led Argentina through Anthony Gordon before conceding twice in the closing stages, with Enzo Fernández equalising before Lautaro Martínez headed home Lionel Messi's stoppage-time winner.

The defeat sparked debate over Tuchel's defensive substitutions after England retreated into a back five to protect their lead.

That tactical scrutiny makes this fixture particularly interesting. With the pressure of reaching the final now gone, both Tuchel and Deschamps are expected to rotate heavily and experiment with different systems.

Players who have featured sparingly throughout the tournament could receive valuable minutes, while established stars may be withdrawn earlier than usual after demanding campaigns.

History also favours France. Les Bleus have won two of the previous three World Cup meetings between the nations, including their memorable 2-1 quarter-final victory in Qatar four years ago when Harry Kane famously converted one penalty before missing another that would have forced extra time.

Sky Bet's £30 France vs England Offer - Key Details

Sky Bet Offer Bet 5p Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 Terms and Conditions New customers only. First single & e/w bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply. 18+. Gambleaware.org

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