Sky Bet's England vs Argentina Offer: Get £30 Free Bets for World Cup Semi-Final Matchup

How to Claim Sky Bet’s England vs Argentina Offer

Use any Sky Bet link on this page to visit the website Click Join in the top-right corner to begin registration Enter your details in the sign-up form and set up your account Create a secure username and password you’ll remember Deposit funds and place a qualifying football bet of 5p or more, with minimum odds of 1/1 This offer is available to new customers only and applies to your first single or each-way bet After completing the qualifying bet, you’ll receive 3 x £10 free bet tokens Free bet stakes are not returned with any winnings, cannot be withdrawn, and must be used within 30 days

England vs Argentina Preview

Diego Maradona’s shadow looms over England as they face old foes Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals.

His heir, Lionel Messi, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and joint-leading all-time World Cup goalscorer, faces England for the first time, hoping to create his own chapter in one of football’s greatest rivalries.

Messi’s greatest career achievement was lifting the 2022 World Cup, a tournament in which he scored seven goals and made his case for being football’s best-ever player.

In 2026, the Argentine has been extraordinary, scoring eight goals for a team that has looked wildly chaotic.

Argentina edged past 64th-ranked Cape Verde in the Round of 32; they required a three-goal swing in the final 12 minutes to beat Egypt in the Last 16, and were taken to extra-time by 10-man Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

It’s not a team that has form befitting of semi-finalists, but Messi and his supporting cast have continued to find a way.

England’s Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane-inspired run to the semi-final hasn’t been dissimilar. Against DR Congo, England trailed their 41st-ranked opponents until the latter stages, when Kane scored a heroic brace.

Against Mexico, 10-man England were hanging on for dear life in the closing stages, after goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane established a 3-2 lead.

Norway posed similar problems in the quarter-final.

The Three Lions went behind and required a brace from Jude Bellingham – the second of which was scored in extra time – to sneak through.

Other World Cup semi-finalists, Spain and France, have scored more goals inside 90 minutes, conceded on fewer occasions, and not required extra time at any stage during the tournament.

England and Argentina are both more chaotic, desperate, and emotional in their pursuits of lifting the World Cup than the other remaining teams.

If history is any guide, England and Argentina rarely produce ordinary World Cup matches.

Sky Bet prices England as the 8/5 (2.30) favourites, while Argentina can be backed at 2/1 (3.00).

Sky Bet’s £30 England vs Argentina Offer - Key Details

Sky Bet Offer Bet 5p Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 Terms and Conditions New customers only. First single & e/w bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply. 18+. Gambleaware.org

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