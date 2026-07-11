Sky Bet's Argentina vs Switzerland Offer: Get £40 Free Bets for World Cup QF Matchup

How to Claim Sky Bet's Argentina vs Switzerland Offer

Visit Sky Bet via the promotional offer page. Register a new Sky Bet account. Complete the verification process. Deposit funds into your account. Place your first single or each-way bet with a minimum stake of £10 Your qualifying selection must be priced at 1/1 (2.0) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has settled, you'll receive 4 x £10 Free Bet Tokens. Free bets can be used on eligible sports markets and must be used within 30 days. No bonus code is required.

Argentina vs Switzerland Preview

Argentina somehow keep finding new ways to survive.

Lionel Scaloni's side have twice stared elimination in the face during the knockout stages, first requiring extra time to edge past Cape Verde before producing one of the most astonishing comebacks in World Cup history against Egypt. Trailing 2-0 with just 11 minutes remaining, Cristian Romero sparked the revival before Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernández completed an unforgettable 3-2 turnaround.

Messi remains the centre of everything despite two missed penalties earlier in the tournament. The 39-year-old has still scored eight goals in this World Cup and continues to rewrite history, while Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez and Enzo Fernández provide Argentina with plenty of attacking quality. Scaloni is expected to have a fully fit squad available, with only the left-back position offering any genuine selection dilemma.

Switzerland have quietly become one of the tournament's stories. Murat Yakin's disciplined side has yet to trail during the World Cup and reached the quarter-finals for the first time since 1954 after defeating Colombia on penalties. Gregor Kobel produced another outstanding display in goal, while Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji continue to lead an experienced squad that has frustrated every opponent they've faced.

The Swiss do have fitness concerns over Johan Manzambi, Michel Aebischer and Luca Jaquez, but confidence is understandably high after making national history. Celebrations continued long into the night back home following their landmark victory, with supporters sensing that this could become Switzerland's greatest-ever World Cup campaign.

History, however, favours the reigning champions. Argentina are unbeaten across seven previous meetings with Switzerland and have won each of their World Cup encounters. Sky Bet also makes La Albiceleste favourites to reach another semi-final, although Switzerland have already demonstrated throughout this tournament that organisation, patience and defensive resilience can trouble even the world's strongest teams.

Sky Bet's £40 Argentina vs Switzerland Offer - Key Details

Sky bet Offer Bet £10 Get £40 Bonus Amount £40 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 Terms and Conditions New customers only. £10 minimum deposit. First single, e/w or multiples bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 x £10 bet tokens for Football BuildABets only. 1 x £10 bet tokens for Football Accas only. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 7 days. 100% boost token applies to Football BuildABet markets only. Min odds 1/1, £25 max stake. Boost token expires after 14 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org #ad Full T&Cs

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