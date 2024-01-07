Shrewsbury vs Wrexham Predictions and Betting Tips: Red Dragons to be left breathless in FA Cup Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Shrewsbury vs Wrexham predictions and betting tips as the two sides meet 14:00 in the FA Cup.

The FA Cup third round is bringing with it a host of clashes between top-flight sides, yet one that may end up flying under the radar is the clash between Shrewsbury and Wrexham, as a decent cup run would put the cherry on top of the Welsh sides Hollywood story.

Shrewsbury vs Wrexham Betting Tips

Double Chance - Shrewsbury or Draw @8/11 with bet365

Under 3 Goals @21/20 with bet365

Over 10 Corners @5/6 with bet365

All odds courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Whilst Wrexham have been putting the EFL on notice, currently sitting 3rd in League Two, pushing for back-to-back promotions, they could end up struggling on their trip to League One Shrewsbury who are plugging away here.

Shrews taming the Dragon

The Shrews, whilst not making up much ground in League One and sitting midtable, have impressed whilst at home and could cause the Red Dragons some problems.

Drawing from their winning 7 of their 13 home games, as they now have three wins from their last five at New Meadow.

Whilst being the League One side and having home advantage the Shrews are still the underdogs in this game.

Wrexham have proved fallible on the road, only having won two of their last five away games, with the majority of their road results being draws.

Shrewsbury, backed to the hilt by their fans, and with a decent home record in the bag should be able to keep Wrexham at bay, possibly putting a hitch in their fairytale story, or at least taking it to a replay.

Shrewsbury vs Wrexham Tip 1: Double Chance - Shrewsbury or Draw @8/11 with bet365

Goals will be hard to come by

Despite Wrexham's exploits in the National League, the high-scoring games haven’t exactly transpired in League Two, particularly when playing away from home.

Something that has resulted in 9 of their 12 away matches seeing less than three goals, and in their journey to the New Meadow this is something that is likely to follow them.

Shrewsbury haven’t racked up the goals either, having scored a mere 17 goals all year, the second-lowest in League One.

The Shrews have also only seen 35% of their matches have three or more goals, as they have proven as defensively staunch as they have been frugal up front.

All this seems to shape up for a game that may well end up lacking on the goals front, something that will only serve to aid the chances of Shrewsbury emerging with a victory.

Shrewsbury vs Wrexham Tip 2: Under 3 Goals @21/20 with bet365

Cornering the New Meadow Market

Whilst the game may well be low in some aspects, this looks unlikely to hold true for the corner line, with both sides earning them in droves and the New Meadow being a haven for these.

This is possibly due to the impressive defensive efforts of Shrewsbury forcing their opponents to settle for corners, yet they do not perform too shabbily themselves in this regard.

The Shrews earn an average of 5 corners per game, and hit this in just over half their matches, whilst games at the New Meadow see 11.23 corners per 90 mins, and hit the over-ten line in 62% of their games.

The Red Dragons can contribute to the line meaningfully also, earning a massive 6.75 corners on average, when away from home and seeing seven or more in half their matches.

Combined this is enough to comfortably cover the over, and in a game that already looks to be one of defensive excellence, corners could be the result of fruitless attacking moves.

Shrewsbury vs Wrexham Tip 3: Over 10 Corners @5/6 with bet365