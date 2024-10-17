Our football expert offers his Shrewsbury vs Exeter predictions and betting tips, ahead of Thursday’s League One clash, at 20:00 (17/10/2024).

The return of domestic football in the UK will be marked this Thursday, as Shrewsbury gets set to host Exeter. The Shrews are faring poorly so far, down the bottom of League One and may well struggle against the visiting Grecians, chasing playoffs.

Shrewsbury vs Exeter Betting Tips

Exeter to Win @29/20 with bet365

Over 4 Cards @5/6 with bet365

Over 4 Exeter Corners @4/7 with bet365

Grecians on the March

After a sloppy start, Exeter seem to finally be stringing together a run, steadily climbing up the table, as Shrewsbury flounder near the bottom, currently sitting in 21st.

Such that, even on the road, the south coast side should have little trouble dispatching their hosts, as the Shrews have proven lacking against sides in the top half.

Their only victories came against fellow basement clubs, Leyton Orient and Crawley Town, as they have lost to every single top half of the table side, regardless of the location.

The Grecians find themselves in 7th presently, well placed, on a four-game unbeaten streak, with three victories to their name in this time.

Exeter equally went on the road to the Shrews last term and put three past them, taking a consummate victory back home with them.

Gary Caldwell’s red and white outfit should have little issues this Thursday, as Paul Hurst’s Shrews capitulate in the face of a top-half side once more.

Shrewsbury vs Exeter Tip 1: Exeter to Win @29/20 with bet365

Old Tricks at the New Meadow

The lower leagues are often famed for their, let's say, rough and tumble style of football, something that both these sides have been thoroughly embracing this term.

The Shrews currently have the most bookings in the whole league, with 32 in a mere 11 games, averaging out to nye on three per match.

Exeter are hardly innocent in this fact either, and, whilst they only have 22 cards to their name, they commit the most fouls per game in the whole league, at bang on 15 infractions per 90 minutes.

All League One officials will no doubt be aware of each side's, less than cordial, styles of football and be on high alert, as this extra vigilance should only work in our favour.

The last meeting between these two saw a monumental seven cards shared between them, and as they once again clash at the New Meadow, expect more of the same.

Shrewsbury vs Exeter Tip 2: Over 4 Cards @5/6 with bet365

Exeter’s Aerial Bombardment

The final piece of the match set to come together, looks to be the corners, as the visitors seem to have a knack for earning them, as the hosts look incapable of stopping them.

Exeter have earned 5 or more corners in every single away game this term, averaging 6.4 per 90 minutes spent on the road.

Shrewsbury meanwhile, have given up five or more corners in every single home game, bar one, and even then this was only against a lacking Leyton Orient side, currently sitting in a lowly 19th.

Exeter will not allow the Shrews to halt their progress, as for the sixth away game in a row they look set to cover the over 4 corners line.

Shrewsbury vs Exeter Tip 3: Over 4 Exeter Corners @4/7 with bet365