Our betting expert offers his Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland predictions and betting tips, with the away side tipped to claim all three points.

Sheffield Wednesday earned their promotion to the Championship in the most dramatic fashion last year, yet at present are truly down in the mire without a single win in any of their first eight games, with an in-form Sunderland side up next for the Owls.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Over 2 Goals @9/10 with bet365

Sunderland to Win @5/4 with bet365

Jobe Bellingham 0.5+ Shots on Target @5/4 with bet365

Sunderland have been performing well in the league to this point, with the Black Cats currently sat in fifth with 13 points, meanwhile Wednesday are floundering at the bottom with just two points from their first eight.

Goals Galore

Sunderland are no doubt the better side coming into this match and will be looking to capitalise upon this clear advantage, sliding a few past their opponents.

The Mackems have seen this goal over hit in all bar two of their games so far and in every single one of these games, they've gone on to win.

Wednesday are unlikely to be able to mount a staunch defensive effort, with multiple Black Cats players capable of scoring.

Sunderland also hold the fourth most goals scored in the league, at an average of 2.88 per game, demonstrating their ability to perhaps even cover the over on their own.

Cats to be chasing the Owls

The Owls have been less than impressive this year, as even home advantage seems to have abandoned them, losing more games here than they have on the road so far.

This will play into Sunderland's hands given how strong the Black Cats have been when playing sides in the bottom half of the table.

All of the Black Cats wins this season have come against bottom half of the table opposition so far, and this opportunity to gain three points is too good to pass up.

Wednesday haven’t been able to buy a win so far this season, thus we could see this Friday night game going the same way.

Brothers in Arms

Jobe Bellingham has scored two goals in his first seven games, and given his performances so far, it's clear he's got an eye for goal.

He is averaging a shot accuracy of 71% so far across the season and isn't afraid of taking the keeper on.

The youngster has managed three shots on target across his last three games at exactly one-per-game, with the 18-year-old managing two across his last two away outings.

Sheffield Wednesday concede almost five shots on target a game this season, and given their recent form, we're backing Bellingham to test the Wednesday keeper at least once this evening.

