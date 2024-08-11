Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Predictions and Betting Tips: EFL Sunday is Back

Our football betting expert offers his Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth predictions and betting tips, ahead of Sunday’s sole EFL match.

Sunday has just one EFL game for us, as Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle clash at 16:00. Both managed to escape relegation last term and will be hoping to get off to a quick start trying to avoid a similar battle this time around.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Betting Tips

Sheffield Wednesday to Win @4/5 with bet365

Both Teams to Score - No @5/6 with bet365

Barry Bannan to be Booked @12/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Hegemony at Home

These two have seemingly enjoyed welcoming each other to their grounds, as for the last six games on the bounce, whoever is hosting secured victory.

This bodes well for Wednesday, who therefore should be set to notch their first victory of the season.

Hillsborough has long been the fortress of Sheffield's hopes, proving a daunting crucible for many an opponent, something that Plymouth have proved they simply cannot contend with.

Wednesday will surely play upon this, hoping to throw Argyle off their game, swinging the three points firmly their way.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Tip 1: Sheffield Wednesday to Win @4/5 with bet365

Not a Game of Two Halves

Despite the old cliché, when these two meet it tends not to be a free-flowing demonstration of football, instead one side getting on top and staying there.

As said above this always seems to be the home side, as interestingly they have won to nil in six of their eight games this decade.

Trends often prove crucial down in the Championship, and this is one that simply cannot be ignored.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Tip 2: Both Teams to Score - No @5/6 with bet365

Keep an Eye on Barry

Barry Bannan has long been a faithful servant of Sheffield Wednesday, as he continues to give everything for this side, something the referees seem to have noticed.

He picked up 11 bookings last term, those most in the side, with the majority of these coming early in the season.

The 34-year-old Scotsman looked to have lost half a step last term, so who knows what he will be like this time around, trying to contend with the speed and youth surrounding him.

His best option may end up being fouls, as he has resorted to before, making him a great option for a booking.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Tip 3: Barry Bannan to be Booked @12/5 with bet365