Our football betting expert offers his Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough predictions and betting tips as struggling pair clash in the Championship.

No club has endured a bigger fall from grace this season than Middlesbrough, who have gone from making the Championship playoffs last season to propping up the second-tier table after six games this term.

The good news for Michael Carrick's men is that their next contest on Tuesday is against the side just above them on goal difference, Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Middlesbrough to win @ 23/20 with bet365

Middlesbrough 1-0 correct score @ 7/1 with bet365

Callum Paterson to be booked @ 7/5 with bet365

Boro can edge basement battle

Last season Middlesbrough finished fourth in the Championship, qualifying for the playoffs and completing an eye-catching transformation under Michael Carrick.

But after a summer of key player departures which saw loan talents Ryan Giles, Aaron Ramsey and Cameron Archer depart and Chuba Akpom leave on a permanent deal, Boro have looked a shadow of the side they were last season.

They are yet to pick up a win after six games, losing five of those contests, and look more like relegation candidates than contenders for promotion.

The good news for Boro fans, though, is their next match is against new boys Sheffield Wednesday, who have looked out of their depth in the Championship this term.

The Owls have also lost five of their six matches this season and could be worth taking on at Hillsborough.

Boro clearly are not the team they were last season but they have shown signs of promise this term, winning the shot count 21-15 in an away defeat to Blackburn last time out, and they can stabilise their campaign with a win.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough tip 1: Middlesbrough @ 23/20 with bet365

Goals could be in short supply at Hillsborough

Middlesbrough's most recent match with Blackburn was frenetic.

The teams managed 36 shots between them at Ewood Park as Rovers ran out 2-1 winners, but Tuesday's match at Hillsborough is likely to be edgier.

Despite taking just one point, Sheffield Wednesday have kept things tight in their last two fixtures, holding Leeds to a goalless draw and losing 1-0 to Ipswich.

Boro look the bet to win this game but their wayward finishing recently suggests it may not be a high-scoring victory and a 1-0 win for the visitors could be the way to go in the correct-score market.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough tip 2: Middlesbrough 1-0 correct score @ 7/1 with bet365

Paterson likely to go into the book

Part of Middlesbrough's tactical style under Carrick has been to create an overload down the left-hand side with whoever is playing left-back joining creative talent Hayden Hackney in attack.

That has not seen as much success as Carrick would have liked this term, but it could cause problems for Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson on Tuesday.

Paterson typically operates on the right side of Wednesday's defence and likes to get forward himself. But with an overload against him, he may find himself in trouble against Boro and be forced to commit the odd cynical foul.

Paterson is averaging 1.8 fouls per game in the Championship this term and has accumulated a league-high four yellow cards already, so he is worth backing to go into the book again at 7/5.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough tip 3: Callum Paterson to be booked @ 7/5 with bet365