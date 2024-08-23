Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds Predictions and Betting Tips: Hard Fought Match at Hillsborough

Our football betting expert offers his Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds predictions and betting tips, ahead of Friday night’s Championship clash.

Leeds' supposed title push in the Championship has gotten off to a sputtering start, as with two draws to their name they are in desperate need of a victory. Their route now takes them through Hillsborough, where an embattled Sheffield Wednesday side awaits.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds Betting Tips

Hampered at Hillsborough

Despite Leeds being one of the best sides in the Championship last term, they seemed to struggle against the Owls, failing to produce their high-scoring escapades, and being held goalless once.

This seems to be a trend in their games across the last seven years actually, and makes us confident of the under in this one.

Both may have been involved in high-scoring clashes to this point in the season, but that stops here, as they act to cancel each other out, bringing the under firmly into play.

You have to go back to 2018, to find a game between these two that saw more than two goals, with their last six straight finishing this way.

Hillsborough equally seems to play into this, as the Whites struggle, with five of their last six contests here, going back to 2015, seeing the under 2.5 line hit.

Goals look unlikely to be in store in this one, as Leeds take stock and try to come back from some dismal results, attempting to play a calmer brand of football, one that Wednesday, as the underdogs, will have to acquiesce to.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds Tip 1: Under 2.5 Goals @19/20 with bet365

Owls Taking Flight

Despite the occurrences of the first few weeks, the bookies seem to be discounting Wednesday’s ability to earn corners.

In their home opener they earned 15 corners alone, before going away to Sunderland, and despite losing 4-0, still managed to get 8.

Winning or losing they enjoy a corner, and should they wish to succeed against Leeds they’ll need set pieces in their favour.

The Whites equally haven't done all that much to halt their opponents in this regard, as they have conceded five corners in both their fixtures to this point.

If the likes of West Brom and the newly promoted Portsmouth can earn more than four corners, then so can Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds Tip 2: Sheffield United Over 4 Corners @5/6 with bet365

Whites Getting Dirty

Leeds have enjoyed earning a card to this point and show little signs of slowing down, perhaps as their frustrations at the scoreline continue to get the better of them.

This has been seen in both of their recent matches, as they have racked up at least two bookings in each.

Wednesday will prove no pushovers, something that will serve to infuriate the Whites, which as we have seen brings out their worst side.

Two cards are light work for any football side, let alone one with a track record, and this is the position Leeds find themselves in.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds Tip 3: Over 1 Leeds Cards @8/11 with bet365