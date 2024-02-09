Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham betting tips and predictions ahead of their Championship clash on Friday.

Sheffield Wednesday will hope to strengthen their rather bleak survival hopes when they host a Birmingham City side who are also in a perilous position towards the bottom of the Championship table.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham Betting Tips

Owls’ misery set to continue

Wednesday enjoyed a brief resurgence over the festive period as they won three successive games in all competitions, but they were brought back down to earth all too soon and the 23rd-placed side head into this game winless in five.

The Owls’ last outing saw them concede four goals for the second successive match as they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Coventry and, with one win and two defeats from their last four home league games, Birmingham could be set to pile the misery on to the beleaguered hosts.

Birmingham are not out of danger yet, but would go seven points clear of the drop zone with a win on Friday and they have been relatively solid on the road over the past couple of months, taking seven points from their last five Championship trips and only losing to promotion-candidates Leeds and West Brom.

The Blues beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 in November and won on their last trip to Hillsborough in 2021. They haven’t lost at this ground since 2017 and look a solid bet in the draw no bet market.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham Tip 1: Birmingham draw no bet @ 5/4 with bet365

Expect goals at Hillsborough

The reverse fixture in November ended 2-1 to Birmingham and clean sheets could be at a premium on Friday as both teams struggle at the back.

Wednesday have seen both teams score in six of their last seven Championship home games, while Birmingham have conceded in 13 of their 15 league away games this season, finding the net themselves in nine of those trips.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 8/11 with bet365

Bacuna can make the difference

It has been a tumultuous season for Birmingham fans, but one of the shining lights has been the performances of Juninho Bacuna, with the utility player chipping in with goals and assists from all over the pitch.

The 26-year-old has already bettered last season’s goal contribution tally with five goals and five assists and six of these have come from his last eight outings in the Championship.

Bacuna scored against Wednesday in November and can make a big contribution again on Friday.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham Tip 3: Juninho Bacuna to score at anytime @ 15/4 with bet365