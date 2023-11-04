Sheffield United vs Wolves Predictions and Betting Tips: 3/1 Wolves Tip in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Sheffield United vs Wolves predictions and betting tips as the two meet Bramall Lane in the Premier League.

Sheffield United's return to the promised land has been anything but pretty, as they currently sit bottom with just a point to their name. Hosting Wolves will be no small task for them either, as the Midlands side have impressed on the season.

Sheffield United vs Wolves Betting Tips

Wolves to Win & Both Teams To Score @3/1 with bet365

Over 2 Goals @17/20 with bet365

Hee-Chan Hwang to Score or Assist @13/8 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Blades dull from Wolves Bite

Everyone picked Wolves as a potential relegation candidate, sacking their manager a week before the start of the season, and yet have risen to 12th in the league impressing many of their doubters.

They now have another opportunity to claim points against a Blades side they have dispatched with aplomb on many other occasions.

Wolves have won all three of the last contests between these two sides and should well possess enough to surpass this flailing Sheffield team.

The Blades are presently on a six game losing streak and one would see this to be too difficult to break against a decent Wolves side who seem to be proving many people wrong, currently on a five game unbeaten streak themselves.

Both sides should also be able to comfortably get on the scoresheet, Wolves having seen this occur in 80% of their games as they have a penchant for conceding on the road.

Sheffield also are no slouches seeing this in 60% of their matches and all of their home games bar two.

Expect much of the same in their clash with Wolves emerging victorious.

Sheffield United vs Wolves Tip 1: Wolves to Win & Both Teams To Score @3/1 with bet365

Bramall Lane Burgeoning with Goals

Goals could well be on the cards, as they have been for much of the games that Sheffield have been involved in as 80% of their matches see this over hit, as well as four of their last five games.

Wolves contribute meaningfully here as well as both of their last matches have seen the line hit as well as 60% of their matches on the season.

As often happens when too less than superb sides match up the score often ends up being racked up and one can this occurring once more.

Sheffield United vs Wolves Tip 2: Over 2 Goals @17/20 with bet365

Chan changing the game for Wolves

Hee-Chan Hwang has impressed in his time at Wolves and this has continued into his efforts this season.

He is currently the sides top goalscorer with six goals and is presently the second top contributor in the team.

This all comes with an expected goals and assists average of 0.57 per 90 minutes, ranking first among the side.

He appears the most dangerous and likely threat in front of goal and one could see him doing much the same against the Blades.

Sheffield United vs Wolves Tip 3: Hee-Chan Hwang to Score or Assist @13/8 with bet365