Check out our football expert’s Sheffield United vs West Brom predictions and betting tips, prior to Sunday’s 12:30 Championship clash (29/12/2024).

Sheffield United slipped to a 2-0 home defeat to Burnley on Boxing Day, but they should recover to see off draw specialists West Brom, who have been rocked by the sudden departure of manager Carlos Corberan.

Sheffield United vs West Brom Betting Tips

Sheffield United to win @ 19/20

Kieffer Moore to score at any time @ 13/5

Gustavo Hamer to be booked @ 3/1

Blades can exploit Baggies’ issues

Sheffield United’s 2-0 defeat to Burnley on Boxing Day ended a run of nine straight Bramall Lane wins without conceding for the Blades, but they should get back to winning ways against West Brom on Sunday.

The Baggies have won just three of their last 17 Championship matches - 10 of those games have been draws - but it has been a difficult festive period at The Hawthorns after manager Carlos Corberan left for Valencia on Christmas Eve.

They were understandably disjointed in a 2-1 defeat at Derby on Thursday and there is little time for their makeshift caretaker team to get things together for a trip to one of the best teams in the second tier.

Albion have won just one of their last nine league away games and it is difficult to see them getting anything against a team looking to go back to the top of the table after their slip-up against the Clarets.

Sheffield United vs West Brom Tip 1: Sheffield United to win @ 19/20

Moore can make his mark

The Blades have been rocked by Tyrese Campbell’s hamstring injury that has kept their top goalscorer out of action since their 2-2 draw with Albion three weeks ago, but they have been fortunate that Wales forward Kieffer Moore has stepped up to the plate.

Moore was on the scoresheet in a recent clash with struggling Plymouth and was the star of the show with both goals against his former club Cardiff in a 2-0 win a week ago.

He has had 13 goal efforts in his last four Championship starts, so his confidence is plainly high and there looks a strong chance he will boost his season’s tally from five against the Baggies.

Sheffield United vs West Brom Tip 2: Kieffer Moore to score at any time @ 13/5

Hamer may fall foul of officials again

United’s Dutch midfielder Gustavo Hamer has been one of their key performers this season with five goals and as many assists, but he has also had his disciplinary issues after picking up eight second-tier bookings so far this term.

The latest of those came in the Boxing Day defeat to Burnley and he also came to the officials’ attention when he committed four fouls and was cautioned when these two teams met a few weeks ago.

Don’t be surprised to see him in the heart of the action again and there looks to be a strong prospect of him picking up yet another yellow card.

Sheffield United vs West Brom Tip 3: Gustavo Hamer to be booked @ 3/1