Sheffield United vs Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips: Blades to be Blunted in Premier League

Our football betting expert offers his Sheffield United vs Newcastle predictions and betting tips as the sides meet in the Premier League.

Newcastle come back to earth with a Premier League trip to Bramall Lane, to face Sheffield United, just five days after a Champions League outing at the San Siro.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Half Time/Full Time - Draw/Newcastle @ 10/3 with bet365

Goal after 78:59 @ 5/6 with bet365

Over 6.5 Newcastle corners @ 5/6 with bet365

Eddie Howe's spilt sweat and tears battling away for a gutsy goalless draw at AC Milan on their return to Europe's top competition, and it will be interesting to see what is left in the tank for the Magpies’ trip to Sheffield United.

Bristling Blades unlikely to be a soft touch for Toon

The prices say Newcastle's trip to Sheffield United should be a formality, although the clever money may well be on the opposite.

The quality that runs through the Geordie ranks suggest they ought to produce a moment of magic or two which decides this tie.

But if we know anything about Sheffield United this season it's that whilst they are battling, lady luck hasn't favoured them.

Paul Heckingbottom's men have played five and won none, with their solitary point gained from a 2-2 draw with Everton. Their four defeats have all been by one goal – including at Manchester City – culminating in their heartbreaking 2-1 late reverse at Tottenham, who were behind until the 97th minute.

The Blades have lost the second half of four of their five games. Under top-draw Premier League pressure, it seems they are likely to snap at some point and it may be worth presuming a repeat is on the cards.

Sheffield United will be battling hard and can keep Newcastle at bay, but the visitors could forge clear in the second half.

Blades right to be wary of more late goal drama

There were 24 goals scored in the Premier League last weekend, and eight of them came in the 80th minute or later.

Two of them came in the 98th minute or later, and Blades' fans know exactly where they happened.

Late goals with copious amounts of added time are fast becoming a Premier League norm and with the firepower Howe can summon off the bench, and United still scarred by last week's events at Tottenham, expect a late goal (or more) on this occasion.

Four of the nine goals Heckingbottom's men have conceded this term have been after the 80-minute mark.

Corner the market with set-piece bet on Newcastle

Sheffield United are conceding a shade under nine corners per game so Newcastle look highly likely to clear the 6.5 corners mark at Bramall Lane.

The Magpies were the top corner-takers in the Premier League last term, averaging 7.1 a game.

After a slow start they piled up eight in last week's 1-0 win over Brentford and, having lost ground with three defeats already, Newcastle are not expected to be give any quarter against a Sheffield United side they will feel they have to beat.

