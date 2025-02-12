Our football expert offers his Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough predictions and betting tips, ahead of Wednesday’s Championship clash at 20:00.

Sheffield United remain Leeds’ nearest pursuers in the Championship title race following five victories in their last six matches, but they must be wary of the threat posed by Middlesbrough, who remain on the cusp of the play-off places despite three defeats in four.

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Refocused Boro bidding to hit back

Middlesbrough have slipped out of the play-off spots following three defeats in four games, but they have had nine days to ponder on from their 3-2 loss at home to local rivals Sunderland and may be fresher than their hosts.

The Blades were in action only four days ago, grinding out a 2-1 victory at home to Portsmouth, but they were extremely fortuitous with the relegation-threatened visitors wasteful in front of goal.

Pompey won the shot count 16-11 at Bramall Lane, while the Blades also lost the shot stats in their previous 1-0 victory over Derby, suggesting that a dip in results could soon be on the cards.

Performance indicators suggest that Boro, who have an xG (expected goals) figure of 48.4 and an xG against of 31.02, warrant being higher in the table than their seventh-placed position and seven of their ten defeats this season have been by a single goal.

The Teessiders have won their last two Championship meetings with United, which includes a 1-0 success at the Riverside in October, and their five days extra rest may ensure that they are better prepared for this battle.

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough Tip 1: Middlesbrough draw no bet @ 6/5 with Sky Bet

Goals should flow at Bramall Lane

Both teams have scored in nine of Boro’s last 10 away league games and, although the stakes may be higher at Bramall Lane, the high-scoring trend should be extended.

United have the division’s third-best defensive record but clean sheets are beginning to evade them, with them conceding in seven of their last nine league matches.

The Blades have been breached in four of their last five home league games, which includes a shock 3-0 defeat against Hull at the end of January, and Boro have the firepower to put them to the sword.

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough Tip 2: Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with Sky Bet

Lively winger Whittaker can get off the mark

Emmanuel Latte Lath’s big-money move to MLS side Atlanta United has left a void in the Boro attack, but wideman Morgan Whittaker is expected to carry some of the goalscoring burden.

Whittaker made his debut following his arrival from Plymouth in Middlesbrough’s 3-2 defeat to Sunderland and played the full 90 minutes, suggesting that he is set to be a big part of Michael Carrick’s plans.

The 24-year-old has grabbed only four goals in 22 starts for the Pilgrims this season, but in the 2023-24 campaign he netted 20 times in 50 appearances and this is a move that is expected to take him to the next level.

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough Tip 3: Morgan Whittaker anytime goalscorer @ 4/1 with Sky Bet