Sheffield United vs Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/2 Tip in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert delivers his Sheffield United vs Man City predictions and betting tips for Sunday's Premier League encounter.

Champions Manchester City have started their title defence season with back-to-back victories, beating Burnley 3-0 at Turf Moor on the opening night of the season before seeing off Newcastle 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium last weekend.

Pep Guardiola's side, who also won the Uefa Super Cup in between those league triumphs, now travel to a Sheffield United side who have lost both of their games on their return to the top flight.

Sheffield United vs Man City Betting Tips

Man City to win both halves @5/4 with bet365

Phil Foden to score Anytime @11/5 with bet365

A Red Card in the Match - Yes @11/2 with bet365

Dominant City to breeze past blunt Blades

City have shown no signs of slowing down after last season's treble-winning exploits and three wins on the spin in all competitions, which includes a penalty shootout victory over Sevilla in the Uefa Super Cup, strongly hints at another successful season.

The Citizens are the only team in the Premier League yet to concede a goal, having kept out Burnley in their opener before nullifying a Newcastle side who had stuck five past Aston Villa on matchday one.

Guardiola's troops shouldn't face too many problems from a Sheffield United side who have lacked creativity and quality in the final third in their two top-flight outings this term.

City won both halves in their victory at Turf Moor and had Erling Haaland had his shooting boots on last time out, the same bet would likely have landed in the triumph over the Magpies.

These two last met in the semi-finals of last season's FA Cup and it was the Citizens who proved far too good in a 3-0 win, winning both halves in the process.

Sheffield United vs Man City Tip 1: Manchester City to win both halves @ 5/4

England star to get off the mark

England international Phil Foden was exceptional in City's victory over Newcastle and a goal was the only thing missing from a virtuoso performance.

The 23-year-old has had six attempts across City's opening two league games - only Erling Haaland (8) has had more - and it seems only a matter of time before he opens his account for the campaign.

Sheffield United vs Man City Tip 2: Phil Foden anytime goalscorer @ 11/5

Red mist may descend in the Steel City

Given the amount of defending Sheffield United will likely have to do, there is a good chance the tackles will be flying in - and that increases the potential of a red card being shown at Bramall Lane.

City have already seen an opponent reduced to 10 men when Burnley's Anass Zaroury was dismissed on the Premier League's opening night, and Newcastle can count themselves lucky they didn't suffer the same fate after making some fierce challenges at the Etihad.

With the Blades fans expected to make Bramall Lane as hostile as possible for the Citizens, tempers could boil over and a red card for either side is a possibility.

Sheffield United vs Man City Tip 3: A red card to be shown @ 11/2