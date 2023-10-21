Sheffield United vs Man Utd Predictions and Betting Tips: Sorry Blades face home reverse

Our football betting expert offers his Sheffield United vs Man Utd predictions and betting tips as the Blades go in search of a first win of 2023/24.

Sheffield United are rooted to the foot of the Premier League table and are without a win with Paul Heckingbottom hoping the international break will act as a reset for their season.

Manchester United are better off but hardly winning many admirers and Erik ten Hag will also be desperate to resume with a win to keep the vultures at bay.

Sheffield United vs Man Utd betting tips

Man Utd – Man Utd Half Time/Full Time @ 11/10 with bet365

Bruno Fernandes to score or assist @ 4/5 with bet365

Over 11 corners @ 6/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Take Ten Hag's troops to deliver early

It has been a dismal return to the top-flight for Sheffield United, who have every reason to be wary of returning to Bramall Lane.

The last time the Blades turned out in front of their own fans was a month ago when they crashed to a spectacular 8-0 loss at the hands of Newcastle.

Seeing United raise the white flag was dispiriting and it is hardly any great surprise that they went on to lose their next two matches going into the break, at West Ham and Fulham.

And they have every right to be apprehensive returning home. Still without a win - one of only two sides in that predicament - and incurring more injuries, these are tricky waters for the under-pressure Heckingbottom to negotiate.

This match is set up beautifully then for the visitors, who are treading water in mid-table and earning few plaudits.

They have, however, won four times out of eight including last time out against Brentford.

Casemiro is injured but shouldn't be missed so off the boil has he been, and Ten Hag's abundant attacking riches mean the Red Devils have to fancy this one.

If they score early you can see the hosts wilting. Ten Hag knows that and will be urging a fast start. Back them to deliver with a Man United – Man United Half Time/Full Time bet.

Sheffield United vs Man Utd Tip 1: Man Utd – Man Utd Half Time/Full Time @ 11/10

Bruno can dine out on Bramall Lane breaches

Watching Newcastle dismantle Sheffield United a month ago was educational and there is no doubt Paul Heckingbottom will be demanding better from his beleaguered Blades.

But they are short of numbers defensively - both John Egan and Chris Basham are injured - and there will be holes for the visitors to exploit.

And few players have the wit and guile to do that better than Bruno Fernandes, hopefully feeling perkier after scoring for Portugal in Bosnia on Monday.

It's only two goals and one assist so far for the Portuguese playmaker - he finished with eight and eight last season - but Sheffield United look like the ideal opposition for him to have a significant impact.

Sheffield United vs Man Utd Tip 2: Bruno Fernandes to score or assist @ 4/5

Corner kings can pile up set-pieces

Only West Ham's matches produce more match corners than Manchester United's, with games involving the Red Devils averaging 13 a time.

Since Sheffield United themselves are conceding over eight corners a match as they are subjected to heavy pressure, back the corner count to go through the roof.

Sheffield United vs Man Utd Tip 3: Over 11 match corners @ 6/4