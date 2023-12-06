Sheffield United vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: 3/1 Tip in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Sheffield United vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips for Wednesday's battle at Bramall Lane.

In what was a crunch clash in the scrap for Premier League survival on Saturday, Sheffield United were swatted aside 5-0 by Vincent Kompany's Burnley, a result which leaves them bottom following a run of 11 defeats from 14 matches, something that looks likely to get worse as the host Liverpool.

That heavy loss at Turf Moor called time on the tenure of Paul Heckingbottom, who has since been replaced by former Blades boss Chris Wilder.

However, a visit from title-chasing Liverpool is a tricky starting point for Wilder and it may take time before he can change their fortunes.

Reds may have to work hard for their rewards

First things first for Wilder will be to revert back to basics and shore up an ill-disciplined defence who have leaked 39 goals in 14 league games.

This season alone the Blades have endured an 8-0 defeat at home to Newcastle and 5-0 hidings at Arsenal and Burnley, which highlights their defensive frailties.

However, the home players are surely going to raise their level for Wilder’s first match back in the dugout and that could ensure the scoreline has a more respectable look to it.

Even in five of their 11 losses under Heckingbottom, Sheffield United lost by only a single goal which includes 2-1 reverses at home to Manchester City and Manchester United.

The Blades were beaten by the same scoreline at Tottenham earlier in the season, which means six of their 11 defeats have also featured three goals or fewer.

So, while Liverpool should justify odds-on favouritism, it is worth remembering that they have dropped points in five of their seven away league games.

The Reds have been frustrated in a 1-1 draw at Luton in that spell and they may have to work hard for their rewards at Bramall Lane, where Wilder is sure to get a welcome reception.

Salah may make the breakthrough

A second game in three days, with a trip to Crystal Palace to come on Saturday lunchtime, means Jurgen Klopp is likely to shuffle his pack.

Talisman Mohamed Salah is sure to keep his place, though, especially with Diogo Jota sidelined through injury, and he could set the rampant Reds on their way.

Salah has 13 goals in 20 appearances this season, averaging one every 115 minutes, and only Darwin Nunez has more shots for Liverpool than his 45 this season.

The Egyptian is also on penalty duty and he has opened the scoring for Liverpool on four occasions in the Premier League this term. With Sheffield United likely to try to keep things tight, his individual qualities could be called upon.

Norwood looks a strong card candidate

With plenty of injuries and suspensions to deal with, Wilder is likely to show loyalty to the players he worked with when last in charge of Sheffield United.

One of those likely to start in midfield is Oliver Norwood and he looks a likely card candidate given the quality of Liverpool in the centre of the park.

Norwood has four yellow cards from 13 Premier League appearances this season and may be unable to escape the referee’s attention.

