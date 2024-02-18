Sheffield United vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips: 9/2 Tip in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Sheffield United v Brighton predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Premier League clash this Sunday.

Sheffield United picked up a big win against relegation rivals Luton last time out but the Blades may need to be even sharper when Brighton visit Bramall Lane

Sheffield United vs Brighton Betting Tips

Brighton & over 2.5 goals @ 5/4 with bet365

Brighton to win 4-0 @ 25/1 with bet365

Evan Ferguson to score first @ 9/2 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Brighton can blast past bottom side

Despite registering a much-needed 3-1 win over Luton last weekend, Sheffield United remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and any renewed hope of avoiding relegation could evaporate when Brighton head for Bramall Lane on Sunday.

The Blades have conceded 31 league goals at their South Yorkshire base this season and 60 in total in 24 Premier League matches.

Brighton, who are one of the most forward-thinking and progressive outfits in the top flight, will be licking their lips at the opportunity to get at United's porous backline.

The Seagulls have scored 43 goals in their 24 league matches and there have been 31 goals netted in their last eight matches, a run which includes a 5-2 victory at Bramall Lane in the FA Cup.

Brighton should again prove far too good for the Blades so backing a Seagulls victory and over 2.5 goals in the game looks a solid play.

Sheffield United vs Brighton Tip 1: Brighton & over 2.5 goals @ 5.4 with bet365

Ferguson can fire Seagulls to victory

Joao Pedro has been grabbing the headlines for Brighton recently, but the Brazilian has been ruled out of Sunday's game with a hamstring injury which could present Evan Ferguson with an opportunity to shine.

The form of Pedro and Danny Welbeck has seen the Irishman start only one of Brighton’s last seven matches, but the 19-year-old forward has scored six top-flight goals this term and he is a player with huge potential.

If Ferguson does get the nod to lead the Brighton line at Bramall Lane, quotes of 9-2 about him opening the scoring would look very attractive.

Sheffield United vs Brighton Tip 2: Evan Ferguson to score first @ 9/2 with bet365

Hamer not afraid to get stuck in

Sheffield United moved for Gustavo Hamer in the summer in order to give them greater creativity with the ball.

The former Coventry City man has certainly done that, but he is also a combative influence in the middle of the park.

Hamer has picked up five yellows in his last nine appearances for the Blades, including in the 5-2 cup defeat to Brighton last month, and, at a shade of odds-against, he could again fall foul of the referee on Sunday.

Sheffield United vs Brighton Tip 3: Gus Hamer to be shown a card @ 6/5 with bet365