Sheffield United vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Evens or Above Tips

Our football betting expert offers his Sheffield United vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips for Saturday's game at Bramall Lane at 17:30.

The basement club halted Villa's club-record run of 15 consecutive Premier League home wins when these two sides last met in December, but the Blades' inability to hold on to their late lead meant they left the Midlands with just a point.

Sheffield United vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Over 2.5 Total Goals & Yes Both Teams to Score @ 1/1 with bet365

James McAtee Over 0.5 Shots on Target @ 2/1 with bet365

Oliver McBurnie to Score or Assist @ 2/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Hosts have reason to open the game up

Last month's clash at Villa Park was no classic - the game produced just six shots on target as the Blades put plenty of bodies behind the ball.

But this fixture should be different as Sheffield United simply have to start winning home games if they are to avoid being sunk without a trace before Easter.

Manager Chris Wilder has overseen some high-scoring games recently with four or more goals struck in each of United's last four contests and that trend could well continue here.

In fact, seven of the Blades' last 10 home Premier League games have delivered goals at both ends and a minimum of three scored in total.

That, together with the fact that four of Villa's last five away trips have been similar high-scoring affairs, suggests both teams should bag at Bramall Lane in a match that sees three or more goals in total

Sheffield United vs Aston Villa Tip 1: Over 2.5 Total Goals & Yes Both Teams to Score @ 1/1 with bet365

McAtee is Sheffield United's shooting star

James McAtee grabbed his fourth goal of the season in his side's 3-2 midweek defeat to Crystal Palace, beating Dean Henderson with the aid of a deflection.

The on-loan Manchester City midfielder is now the club's joint-leading scorer and should be in a confident mood when he gets near goal this weekend.

His recent shooting exploits, which include a total of five total efforts against Gillingham in the FA Cup third round and two in a 28-minute cameo against Brighton last weekend, indicate just that.

McAtee has hit the target with at least one shot in three of his last six Premier League starts and looks to offer some value to do that again this weekend.

Sheffield United vs Aston Villa Tip 2: James McAtee Over 0.5 Shots on Target @ 2/1 with bet365

McBurnie can make another telling contribution

Oli McBurnie has started three of the Blades' last six Premier League games and is emerging as a key player for Wilder.

The Scotland international led the line well in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat at Selhurst Park and set up his side's second goal on the night.

That was the third straight league game in which he has played that McBurnie has either scored or assisted a goal, increasing his appeal to do the same against a Villa team that has gone off the boil.

Sheffield United vs Aston Villa 3: Oliver McBurnie to Score or Assist @ 2/1 with bet365