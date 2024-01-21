Sheffield United v West Ham Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/4 goalscorer fancied for Premier League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Sheffield United v West Ham predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League matchup this Sunday.

Sheffield United are running out of time in their race against the drop in the Premier League and will need to turn things around soon if they are to escape an immediate return to the second tier.

The Blades take on West Ham, who have struggled on the road in recent weeks and were knocked out of the FA Cup by Bristol City last time out.

Sheffield United v West Ham Tips

Over 2.5 goals @ 21/20 with bet365

Cameron Archer to score at any time @ 11/4 with bet365

Gustavo Hamer to be shown a card @ 13/8 with bet365

Injury hit pair could put on entertaining affair

Injuries have plagued many teams in the Premier League this season and Sheffield United and West Ham are no exception.

The Blades may be without as many as 11 first team players through a mixture of injury, illness and the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Hammers are arguably missing more of their key players however, with Mohammed Kudus and Nayef Aguerd at AFCON, while there are doubts about the availability of Edson Alvarez, Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta for this one.

With both teams fielding weakened sides, it’s hard to fancy either for win purposes and playing goals looks a safer angle.

No team has conceded more than Sheffield United’s 49 in the top flight this season and they could find some joy themselves against a makeshift Hammers back line. Back over 2.5 goals.

Sheffield United v West Ham Tip 1: Over 2.5 goals @ 21/20 with bet365

Archer the main danger

Sheffield United have struggled to find the net this season but Cameron Archer has been impressive for the Blades, with the 22-year old recording the most shots of any player on his team this term with 25.

Archer has three league goals and with plenty of absentees in both camps, the young striker could find the net in this one.

Sheffield United v West Ham Tip 2: Cameron Archer to score at any time @ 11/4 with bet365

Hamer to attract attention of referee

Gustavo Hamer is a typical all-action midfielder and that can lead him to make rash challenges for Sheffield United.

Only Vinicius Souza has committed more fouls for the Blades than Hamer’s 23 and he has already picked up five cautions this season.

Likely to be busy against a combative Hammers midfield, take the Brazilian to be shown his sixth card of the campaign.

Sheffield United v West Ham Tip 3: Gustavo Hamer to be shown a card @ 13/8 with bet365