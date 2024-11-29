Check out our football expert’s Sheffield United vs Sunderland predictions and betting tips, prior to Friday’s 20:00 Championship clash (29/11/2024).

Draw specialists Sunderland will continue their push for promotion from the Championship when they make the trip to South Yorkshire to face Sheffield United on Friday night.

The Black Cats head to Bramall Lane on the back of five consecutive draws and there would be few eyebrows raised were there to be another stalemate against the Blades in this one.

Sheffield United v Sunderland Betting Tips

Draw and both teams to score @ 15/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Tyrese Campbell anytime goalscorer @ 12/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Vinicius Souza to be booked @ 3/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Stalemate in Steel City

Considering these are two strong teams who should be there or thereabouts when it comes to promotion from the Championship this season, a draw might well be on the cards in Friday night’s showdown in South Yorkshire.

Thankfully there is enough attacking talent on show to suggest this won’t be a goalless draw but a stalemate is predicted nonetheless.

The Blades are unbeaten at home in tier two this season and they can maintain that record this week, but getting all three points might just be beyond Chris Wilder’s side.

Sheffield United v Sunderland Tip 1: Draw and both teams to score @ 15/4 with bet365

Campbell can continue scoring run

Currently the top goalscorer for United in the Championship this term, Tyrese Campbell is a man in form going into Friday's showdown in the Steel City.

Campbell has found the back of the net in all of the Blades’ last three matches, notching against Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry and Oxford.

He has also found the net in each of United’s last three home games and it would be little surprise to see the 24-year-old forward continue his scoring run against the Black Cats.

Sheffield United v Sunderland Tip 2: Tyrese Campbell anytime goalscorer @ 12/5 with bet365

Souza will be up for the fight

Only Preston’s Benjamin Whiteman of Preston and Watford’s Ryan Porteous have received more yellow cards in the Championship this season than United’s defensive midfielder Vinicius Souza.

Having picked up six yellows this term, Souza looks great value at 3/1 to add to his card collection on Friday.

Going up against Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham in the midfield, Sousa will be eager to help his side win the battle in the middle of the park and an over-zealous tackle could land him in hot water with the officials at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United v Sunderland Tip 3: Vinicius Souza to be booked @ 3/1 with bet365