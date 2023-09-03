Our betting expert offers up his Sheffield United v Everton predictions and betting tips, with new Toffees man Arnaut Danjuma backed to score.

Sheffield United and Everton have played six Premier League games between them and have taken a grand total of zero points, so the pair will be desperate for a win when they meet in the early kick-off on Saturday.

Sheffield United v Everton Betting Tips

Alongside Luton, Sheffield United and Everton are the shortest-priced sides to be relegated from the Premier League this season and as a result this looks set to be a crucial encounter in both teams’ attempts to avoid the drop.

Both teams can play a part

Everton have had 43 shots, 18 of which have been on target, and accumulated 4.7 expected goals without being able to find the net in the first three games of the Premier League season.

However those numbers are solid enough to suggest that a change in fortunes is around the corner and new signing Beto should provide more of a cutting edge up front. He netted in their 2-1 win over Doncaster in the EFL Cup this week.

The Toffees are fancied to get on the scoresheet in this clash but their defence has hardly been rock solid so they may be caught short by Sheffield United.

The Blades have been beaten 2-1 in their last two league games and with both teams desperate for three points, making both teams to score and over 2.5 goals is the selection in this one.

Danjuma could make his mark

Arnaut Danjuma has made a positive impression in his short Everton career and scored his first goal for the club against Doncaster in midweek.

The Dutch forward has also averaged more than five shots per 90 minutes in the Premier League following his move to Sean Dyche’s squad.

Danjuma remains one of the most dangerous attacking talents in the team and looks an attractive price to get on the scoresheet in this one.

Hamer to attract attention of referee

Gustavo Hamer is a key player in the Sheffield United team and could be drawn into a combative battle with the Everton midfield.

The former Coventry man was shown 24 cards over the last two seasons in the second tier and was booked on his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest.

The Brazilian looks the likeliest Blades player to fall foul of the referee and is fancied to be shown a card.

