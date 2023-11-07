Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/4 Tip in Champions League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona predictions and betting tips, for their 17:45 Champions League match.

Group H is heating up in the Champions League as the hosts Shakhtar have work to do should they wish to qualify. Their opponents Barcelona meanwhile sit atop the group in comfortable fashion having won three from three so far.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Their last clash was a mere two weeks ago, one such that saw the Catalans emerge victorious on home soil with a 2-1 win. However, the Ukrainian side put up far more of a fight than any expected and this could serve them well in this clash.

Donetsk or Draw

The Ukrainian side impressed in their trip to Spain making it difficult for Barca, who themselves have struggled when playing on the road this year.

The Catalans have drawn two of the last three games they have played away so far this season and could well struggle to put one past a staunch defence that has failed to concede in any three of their last league matches.

A draw could well be on the cards for Shakhtar, but just in case they do manage to pull off the unlikely and claim a win the double chance still provides some decent value.

Hard fought in Hamburg

The match between these two will be held in Hamburg, and this is one that could prove to be a tight match with few goals on either side of the ball.

The last clash only resulted in a 2-1 win, barely enough to cover, as this match could well result in an even lower score.

Barca have only managed this line in just over half of their matches and when playing the tough Ukrainian side, one can see this falling even further, as the onus for scoring will likely be on the Spanish side.

Cornerless Catalans

Barcelona only managed to secure six corners in their home match against Donetsk and this should only continue to drop when playing on the road.

They are averaging a mere 5.17 corners per game, yet are only seeing the over-five line hit a third of their matches.

Their embattled opponents will stop at nothing to keep them out, and this should result in a low corner line for Barca.

