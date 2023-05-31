Sevilla vs Roma Predictions and Betting Tips: 6/4 Sevilla star tipped in Europa League final

Our betting expert to brings you his Sevilla vs Roma predictions and betting tips, with draw, both teams to score bet and goalscorer tipped

Six-time champions and record holders Sevilla take on Roma at the Puskas Arena in Budapest in the Europa League final in what could be a hard-fought and high-scoring contest.

Sevilla vs Roma Betting Tips

Draw @ 19/10 with bet365

Both teams to score @ 10/11 with bet365

Youssef En Nesyri to score at any time @ 6/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Evenly-matched pair hard to separate

Sevilla are clearly Europa League specialists as they’ve won this competition six times - a tournament record - having picked up their first title in 2006.

Roma are seeking a first Europa League crown post European glory last season, winning the inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League.

The Giallorossi also have a manager who has won this competition before in Jose Mourinho, while his Sevilla counterpart José Luis Mendilibar is seeking his first piece of major silverware.

Sevilla drew both legs against Roma’s Serie A rivals Juventus in the previous round and one goal made the difference over 180 minutes in Roma’s semi-final clash against Bayer Leverkusen.

Sevilla and Roma have been involved in some close games of late - both have drawn three of their last four matchups - and with so much at stake there’s a chance they could cancel out each other in Budapest.

Sevilla vs Roma Tip 1: Draw @ 19/10 with bet365

Both teams capable of scoring

Both teams have clearly been saving themselves for Wednesday’s final and will put everything into the game as they bid to land the trophy.

Sevilla have been in excellent scoring form of late as they’ve failed to score in only two of their last 15 games.

Roma have been less prolific, but both teams have found the net in each of their last two fixtures and they’ve scored seven goals across their last seven games in this competition.

Sevilla have been in good scoring form but they’ve struggled to post clean sheets and have managed just two shutouts in their last seven games, so the Giallorossi could find a way through against their suspect back-line.

Sevilla vs Roma Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 10/11 with bet365

En-Nesyri the danger man for Sevilla

Youssef En-Nesyri came off the bench for the final five minutes the last time Sevilla won the Europa League in 2020, but he could have a starring role when they clash with Roma this week.

The Moroccan has six goals in 12 European games this season as he scored twice in the Champions League group stages, and has four in eight in this competition.

En-Nesyri has risen to the occasion recently. He scored twice in ‘Los Nervionenses’ 3-0 win over Manchester United at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan and was on target against Serie A heavyweights Juventus in the previous round.

The 25-year-old was left on the bench at the weekend as Sevilla lost 2-1 to Real Madrid so he should be fresh for Wednesday’s final, and given his record in this competition it would be no surprise to see him get on the scoresheet.

Sevilla vs Roma Tip 3: Youssef En-Nesyri to score at any time @ 6/4 with bet365