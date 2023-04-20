Sevilla v Manchester United Betting Predictions: Tips and odds for Europa League clash

Goal bring you the latest Sevilla vs Manchester United betting predictions, tips and odds ahead of Thursday's Europa Leagues Quarter-final

Manchester United have seen off two La Liga sides, Barcelona and Real Betis, in the Europa League knockout rounds and will aim to overcome a third when facing Sevilla in their quarter-final, second leg in Andalusia.

The tie is finely balanced at 2-2 after last Thursday's fascinating first leg at Old Trafford which saw the Red Devils race into a two-goal lead inside 21 minutes before own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire allowed Sevilla to restore parity.

Sevilla vs Manchester United Betting Predictions:

All odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Manchester United @ 21/20 with bet365

Over 2.5 goals @ 4/5 with bet365

Anthony Martial to score first @ 5/1 with bet365

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Focused United can finish the job

Manchester United lost their way in the second half of last Thursday's quarter-final first leg at home to Sevilla but they can deliver a more concentrated performance in Andalusia and are likely to make their extra class count.

Sevilla are having an ordinary season in La Liga and had been getting dragged towards the relegation battle until a recent turnaround which has seen them collect seven points from three matches.

Jose Luis Mendilibar's side triumphed 2-0 away to relegation-threatened Valencia on Sunday, moving themselves eight points clear of the drop zone.

Sevilla have a fantastic record in the Europa League, lifting the trophy six times from 2006 to 2020, but their run to the last eight this season has been assisted by a favourable draw.

They squeezed past PSV Eindhoven and Fenerbahce with respective 3-2 and 2-1 aggregate successes, but the tie against Manchester United always looked like a step up in grade and there were moments at Old Trafford when they looked out of their depth.

United threw away their advantage after they were unsettled by injuries and ill-timed substitutions, but they head to Spain with a stronger squad with Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford back in training.

Erik ten Hag's side will be determined to respond and should demonstrate sufficient quality to book a place in the final four.

Sevilla vs Man U Bet 1: Manchester United @ 21/20 with bet365

Goals should continue to flow

Poor defending was a feature of last Thursday's 2-2 draw at Old Trafford and there is potential for another high-scoring outcome in southern Spain.

Sevilla will be forced into a change at right back with Gonzalo Montiel serving a one-match ban and they may choose to shake things up in attack by bringing their top scorer Youssef En-Nesyri back into the side.

En-Nesyri's eye for goal may help the hosts to get on the scoresheet but their rearranged backline may struggle to cope with a talented United side, who have been free-scoring on European nights.

The Red Devils have scored at least two goals in four of their five Europa League knockout games and they can play their part in an entertaining encounter.

Sevilla vs Man U Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals @ 4/5 with bet365

Martial goal can help usher United through to final four

Anthony Martial has endured a largely frustrating season but he has featured in the last five United games, scoring once, and looks like being one of the main danger men to Sevilla.

United have good attacking options with Rashford returning to fitness, but Martial has started the last two matches and will be keen to impress against Sevilla, where he featured as a loan signing during the second half of last season.

Martial should be afforded plenty of decent service from a midfield featuring Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes, and he looks overpriced at 5/1 to open the scoring.

Sevilla vs Man U Bet 3: Anthony Martial to score first @ 5/1 with bet365