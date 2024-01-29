Senegal vs Ivory Coast Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Above Evens Tips in AFCON Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Senegal vs Ivory Coast predictions and betting tips ahead of their round of 16 AFCON clash.

Despite being the hosts of the AFCON this year, the Ivory Coast have travelled remarkably poorly to this point, scraping their way through the groups and now having to face one of the pre-tournament favourites Senegal.

Senegal vs Ivory Coast Betting Tips

Senegal to Win @13/10 with bet365

Over 1 Senegal Goal @7/4 with bet365

Over 9 Corners @6/5 with bet365

Lions of Teranga roaring

Senegal has laid down the gauntlet as the best side in this AFCON class, having won each and every single one of their group games, comfortably, something no other side has managed to this point.

This saw them dispatch their most difficult group opponent Cameroon 3-1, as they look unlikely to be troubled by an Ivorian side that has failed to impress, to say the least.

The hosts won their opener before losing two on the bounce, most embarrassingly to Equatorial-Guinea, who thrashed them 4-0, in front of their own fans.

This demoralising loss then saw them finish third in the group, and scrape through as one of the best third-placed sides, but even then this was marginal.

Senegal dispatched the Ivory Coast 1-0 in last year's competition and they look set to do so again, as the hosts are going to be dumped out of the tournament early on.

Favourites fancy goals

Senegal have come into this game as close favourites for the tournament, unsurprisingly so after their group run, and this is a faith they will hope to make good on with goals in abundance.

This has held true for every single one of their group games as they have never failed to score two or more goals in any of these games.

This has seen the ‘Over 1 Goal’ line come in, in every single one of their games to this point, as they have shown no signs of slowing down.

Goals will be on the cards and, with the Ivorians having just come off a 4-0 defeat their morale will be low, Senegal looks set to add to their woes.

Cornering the Market

Despite the major disparities between the two sides, they have both been impressive in one such category, this being corners.

Ivory Coast have second most in the competition, with 22 to their name, averaging 7.33 per match.

Senegal also impressed here having had 20 in the tournament, tied fourth, averaging 6.66 per 90 minutes.

Combined this is comfortably enough to cover the ‘Over 9’ line, and at odds of above evens provides some excellent value to players.

This hasn’t been an AFCON of old where corners have come at a premium, and this looks set to continue into this clash.

