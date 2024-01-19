Senegal vs Cameroon Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Senegal Tips in AFCON Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Senegal vs Cameroon predictions and betting tips, as the slides meet in their second AFCON group game.

The present AFCON champions Senegal kicked off their campaign with a 3-0 victory over The Gambia. Their next group opponents, and technically toughest, Cameroon were held to a disappointing draw by Guinea and now prepare to face their biggest challenge yet.

Senegal vs Cameroon Betting Tips

Senegal to Win @19/20 with bet365

Kalidou Koulibaly Over 53.5 Passes @5/6 with bet365

Sadio Mané Over 27.7 Passes @5/6 with bet365

The golden generation giving it another go

Senegal's golden generation of footballers seem to be ageing a touch, with many of them having gone over to the Saudi League, playing in semi-retirement. However, the permanence of class shines through, particularly when compared with the Cameroon squad.

The likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Sadio Mané do however receive some support from young guns, like Nicholas Jackson, Chelsea and Pape Sarr, Tottenham, as the majority of the starting XI has top-flight European experience.

Cameroon alternatively boast few of these kinds of players, with Andre Onana, Man Utd, and Zambo Anguiss, Napoli, the standouts, among a raft of players in Ligue 1, but none for PSG.

The talent disparities are clear, putting Senegal in a commanding position in the game before past form is taken into account.

One that has seen the Lions of Teranga, Senegal, win three on the bounce, two pre-tournament warm ups, before dispatching The Gambia with aplomb.

The Indomitable Lions, Cameroon, have been far flung from their nickname, as they have only won one of their last nine games, and this only against the small nation of Burundi.

Cameroon have neither the form nor the squad to contend with this Senegal team, who look set to claim another easy win on their way to defend their title.

Senegal vs Cameroon Tip 1: Senegal to Win @19/20 with bet365

Kalidou keeping calm and carrying on

Kalidou Koulibaly has reprised his role in the Senegal side for one last glory tour, as the cool-headed and extremely experienced centre-half seems to control much of the play.

This resulted in him having tonnes of passes throughout the game as Senegal have subscribed to the play it out from the back method, favoured by many teams nowadays.

In the clash with The Gambia, he had a whopping 68 passes, leading the side, as it is clear much of the play runs through him.

For his club side Al Hilal he averages bang on the line, meaning he is used to this sort of workload, and for his nation, where he is comfortably their best CB, is happy to up his rate.

Look for him to continue playing this way, as he occupies space receiving and then playing the ball to his teammates abundantly.

Senegal vs Cameroon Tip 2: Kalidou Koulibaly Over 53.5 Passes @5/6 with bet365

Mané moving the ball

Sadio Mané seems to take on a very different role in the front three, becoming the provider rather than the goalscorer, and this should prove conducive to the amount of passes he looks set to achieve.

The ex-Liverpool and Bayern Munich man had 35 passes in the first games, enough to cover the line comfortably.

His club average also paints a pretty picture of his passes, as he averages 29.5 per 90 minutes for Al Nassr FC.

He appears to be relishing his new role, becoming a creator for the younger players in the side, something his extensive top-flight experience no doubt aids with.

The passes over, of a mere 27.5, should be well within his wheelhouse, but at near evens already provides some great value.

Senegal vs Cameroon Tip 3: Sadio Mané Over 27.7 Passes @5/6 with bet365