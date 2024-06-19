Scotland vs Switzerland Predictions and Betting Tips: Scots struggles set to continue

Our football betting expert offers his Scotland vs Switzerland predictions and betting tips ahead of their 20:00 Euro 2024 clash in Cologne.

Scotland are aiming to reach the European Championship knockout rounds for the first time but they could not have got off on a much worse footing having lost 5-1 to host nation Germany.

They are bottom of Group A and sit three points adrift of second-placed Switzerland, who opened up with an impressive 3-1 victory over Hungary.

Scotland vs Switzerland Betting Tips

Another Swiss stroll on the cards

Switzerland were unfancied before a ball was kicked at Euro 2024 but they ticked a lot of boxes with their 3-1 triumph over Hungary and can make it two from two against Scotland in Cologne.

In the build up to the tournament there were a few question marks over the Swiss, who had won just four of their ten games in qualifying.

But they played with a lot of intent and quality against the Hungarians and were worthy of their two-goal victory margin.

Scotland took on Germany the previous evening and were utterly outclassed in a 5-1 defeat.

The Scots’ head coach Steve Clarke needs to come up with a better plan but there doesn’t appear to be a well of untapped potential within his squad.

Clarke’s men will probably attempt to play in a more attacking fashion but they may struggle to avoid another high-scoring loss.

Scotland vs Switzerland Tip 1: Switzerland and over 2.5 goals @ 2/1 with BetMGM

Duah could dent Scottish hopes

Inexperienced Swiss striker Kwadwo Duah was handed a surprise start for his nation’s Group A clash against Hungary and he came up trumps by scoring a well-taken goal.

Duah seemed to relish the occasion and his pace and power should cause plenty of problems for a suspect Scottish backline which struggled so much on the tournament’s opening night.

Scotland are likely to play a higher defensive line against the Swiss but they could leave themselves open against the livewire Duah, who could notch his second goal of the competition.

Scotland vs Switzerland Tip 2: Kwadwo Duah to score at any time @ 13/4 with BetMGM

Combative McGinn could overstep the mark

Scotland were let down by Ryan Porteous’s red-card tackle in their 5-1 loss to Germany and they will need to show cooler heads if they are to give themselves a better chance against the Swiss.

However, there are several feisty characters in the squad including Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, who rarely takes a backward step in the physical exchanges.

McGinn collected nine yellow cards and one red in the Premier League last season and he looks a tempting 49/20 shot to be carded against Switzerland.

Scotland vs Switzerland Tip 3: John McGinn to be shown a card @ 49/20 with BetMGM