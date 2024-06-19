Scotland vs Switzerland Predictions and Betting Tips: Scots struggles set to continue

Scotland are aiming to reach the European Championship knockout rounds for the first time but they could not have got off on a much worse footing having lost 5-1 to host nation Germany.
They are bottom of Group A and sit three points adrift of second-placed Switzerland, who opened up with an impressive 3-1 victory over Hungary.
Scotland vs Switzerland Betting Tips
Another Swiss stroll on the cards
Switzerland were unfancied before a ball was kicked at Euro 2024 but they ticked a lot of boxes with their 3-1 triumph over Hungary and can make it two from two against Scotland in Cologne.
In the build up to the tournament there were a few question marks over the Swiss, who had won just four of their ten games in qualifying.
But they played with a lot of intent and quality against the Hungarians and were worthy of their two-goal victory margin.
Scotland took on Germany the previous evening and were utterly outclassed in a 5-1 defeat.
The Scots’ head coach Steve Clarke needs to come up with a better plan but there doesn’t appear to be a well of untapped potential within his squad.
Clarke’s men will probably attempt to play in a more attacking fashion but they may struggle to avoid another high-scoring loss.
Duah could dent Scottish hopes
Inexperienced Swiss striker Kwadwo Duah was handed a surprise start for his nation’s Group A clash against Hungary and he came up trumps by scoring a well-taken goal.
Duah seemed to relish the occasion and his pace and power should cause plenty of problems for a suspect Scottish backline which struggled so much on the tournament’s opening night.
Scotland are likely to play a higher defensive line against the Swiss but they could leave themselves open against the livewire Duah, who could notch his second goal of the competition.
Combative McGinn could overstep the mark
Scotland were let down by Ryan Porteous’s red-card tackle in their 5-1 loss to Germany and they will need to show cooler heads if they are to give themselves a better chance against the Swiss.
However, there are several feisty characters in the squad including Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, who rarely takes a backward step in the physical exchanges.
McGinn collected nine yellow cards and one red in the Premier League last season and he looks a tempting 49/20 shot to be carded against Switzerland.
