The oldest rivalry in international football continues on Tuesday night as Scotland host England in the 15th Anniversary Heritage Match at Hampden Park.

Scotland vs England Betting Tips

Scotland are a side on the up after winning all of their first five games in Euro 2024 qualification and will have renewed confidence as they prepare to host the Three Lions this week.

England head to Glasgow for this international friendly on the back of a 1-1 draw with Ukraine in Poland and might have to settle for another stalemate before the resumption of Premier League action.

Entertaining draw on the cards

With neither side having anything really to lose going into this encounter, the hope is there for an entertaining game with simply bragging rights at stake.

These sides played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in their last meeting at Hampden Park in June 2017, with the Scots denied a famous win after Harry Kane’s 90th-minute equaliser.

The last time the sides met came in Euro 2020, with the rivals playing out a goalless draw at Wembley, before England went on to suffer heartbreak in the final at the hands of Italy.

With two draws in the last two meetings, a hat-trick of stalemates might well be on the cards on Tuesday night but in a contest that should have goals at both ends.

McTominay can continue scoring form

With six goals in his last five games for Scotland, Scott McTominay has been a revelation during this successful Euro 2024 qualifying campaign to date.

The Manchester United midfielder has an uncertain future at Old Trafford but has become one of the first names on the team sheet for Scotland boss Steve Clarke.

Scoring in four of the last five games of the Scots, including braces against Cyprus and Spain, McTominay is good value to add to his scoring tally against England this week.

Foden good value in assist market

Enjoying a strong start to the season with reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, Phil Foden might well have a big part to play in Tuesday’s encounter in Glasgow.

No player has provided more assists in the English top flight than Foden’s three this season and the City star is again good value to assist a goal against the Scots at Hampden.

Being able to pick up pockets of space in the wide channels, along with the ability to make driving runs into the box, Foden is an attacking threat that Scotland will be wary of.

With plenty of talent around at the top end of the field for England, a Foden assist is certainly worth considering in this iconic fixture.

