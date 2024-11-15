Our football betting expert offers his Scotland vs Croatia predictions and betting tips ahead of their Nations League clash on Friday (15/11/2024).

Life has been tough in League A of the Nations League for Scotland, who have taken just a single point from their four outings in the competition.

They host Croatia on Friday, looking to secure their first win of the group stage and close the gap between them and Poland in the race to avoid relegation.

Scotland vs Croatia Tips

Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score @ 6/5 with bet365

Scott McTominay to score at anytime @ 7/2 with bet365

Anthony Ralston to be shown a card @ 4/1 with bet365

Both teams to find the net

Scotland and Croatia met in Zagreb last month, with the home team running out 2-1 winners in that reverse fixture.

That capped a run of Steve Clarke’s side losing their three Nations League matches to that point all by a single goal.

They did manage to hold Portugal to a goalless draw at Hampden Park next time to pick up their first point of the campaign, but they face another tough test here against an experienced Croatia.

The visitors are three points behind Portugal and could secure passage through to the quarter-finals of this competition with a win here.

They have scored in their last 14 away games in all competitions and should be able to play their part in what may prove to be an entertaining affair.

Both teams have scored in six of both teams’ last eight outings so expect goalmouth action at each end.

Six of the pair’s eight combined group matches have also gone over 2.5 goals, so put the two selections together in what could be an exciting contest.

Scotland vs Croatia Tip 1: Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score @ 6/5 with bet365

McTominay marks a big threat

Scott McTominay has been Scotland’s biggest goal threat in recent years and he has proven his scoring ability in Serie A since his move to Napoli, netting his second of the season against Inter at the weekend.

The former Manchester United man has 10 goals in his last 19 appearances for his country and is a big threat from set pieces, so looks a big price to get on the scoresheet once again when his team take on a Croatian defence which has been fairly porous recently, shipping three to Poland last time.

Scotland vs CroatiaTip 2: Scott McTominay to score at anytime @ 7/2 with bet365

Rusty Ralston rates a solid card candidate

One of Scotland’s key issues is their lack of a strong right-back in Aaron Hickey’s absence and Anthony Ralston tends to be the player who Steve Clarke opts for in his place.

The Celtic defender is lacking consistent game time at the club level and his rustiness tends to show when he plays for his national team.

The 25-year-old was booked against Portugal in September and could end up suffering the same fate here.

Scotland vs Croatia Tip 3: Anthony Ralston to be shown a card @ 4/1 with bet365