Our betting expert offers up his complete SBK review, offering analysis on all that their sportsbook has to offer.

Introduction to SBK

SBK are a newcomer to the UK betting scene and set themselves apart by being an app-only bookmaker.

This means that users can only play with SBK on their phones, something that is remarkably popular.

This app-centric approach makes SBK one of the best bookmakers in the UK due mainly to their excellent mobile interface.

Our expert is here to take you through all that SBK has to offer and more, from their impressive sign up bonus to their betting markets, as well as everything in between.

SBK Sign Up Offer

Get your SBK Promo Code

SBK provides their newly signed-up customers with a particularly strong welcome offer that lets players claim £30 in free bets off of just a £10 stake.

This initial bet can be placed on any sports betting market with odds of 1/2 (1.50) or higher, and once this is wagered, players will receive their £30 in free bets.

This is an impressive sign up offer that gives users some excellent value off of their initial stake with low qualifying odds.

Your free bets last for 90 days, with most other bookmakers only allowing you up to 14 days to use your free bets with them.

SBK Sports Betting Markets

SBK gives their users access to a wide range of football betting markets, bringing them games from Europe, South America, Africa, North America and beyond.

They possess a dedicated football menu where users can quickly and accurately find exactly the league, teams or matches they wish to play on, with the odds for these games also displayed.

SBK provides a wide range of betting options from goals and over/unders to cards and corners, as well as many other markets.

Bettors also have the opportunity to bet on the extremely popular player markets that cover the likes of shots on target and player fouls.

SBK also has a great range of other betting options for users to choose from, covering everything from horse racing and cricket to popular US sports and politics.

Given this, players will always be able to find exactly what they are looking for when betting with SBK.

Their horse racing markets are very strong, with these allowing you to bet races from all over the world at competitive odds.

They are sadly missing some of the offers and guarantees that many other bookmakers possess, but they more than make up for this with their impressive odds and selection of markets.

SBK Promotions

SBK sadly do not provide their new or existing customers with any promotions or offers outside of their welcome bonus.

This being said, they do regularly update their site with special offers, free bets and promotions that both new and existing customers can claim, these oftentimes being centred around major sporting events.

SBK In Play Betting and Live Streaming

The SBK app lets its users bet on an extremely wide range of in-play markets and selections.

Their homepage provides players with access to all of their biggest live sports offerings, allowing them to quickly access and bet on these markets at the latest prices, something that is crucial to live betting.

They also have a dedicated in-game betting menu that allows players to see exactly when and what they will be able to bet in-play on.

Their odds are updated seamlessly and quickly, with very few markets being suspended, and if they are, they often return very quickly

SBK’s live streaming also is particularly excellent with a range of sports able to be viewed live by users, with you only needing to place a qualifying bet on some of them.

Their quality and quantity of streams are impressive, despite the fact that they are sadly missing out on being able to offer streaming for some football competitions.

Players can also utilise their stats menu and live updates, which helps keep users up to date on the latest information and use these in-depth stats to inform their bets.

SBK App Interface

SBK is an app-only bookmaker and as such, does not have a desktop version of their sportsbook.

However, SBK provides one of the best app interfaces around, with their sportsbook being laid out clearly, making it easy to navigate, thus users will have no trouble discerning between each sport and the odds that are offered for each market.

They also provide an excellent slider that details all the sports betting they have to offer at the top of their app.

SBK also offers a unique function where users can submit their own tips for others to look at, with users able to see how much better their odds are in comparison to other bookmakers.

The SBK app provides users with access to the latest odds on almost all of their sports markets, with these being updated regularly to ensure players can bet on the most up to date prices.

SBK Security

SBK operates under licence from both the UK Gambling Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority.

This means they cannot act improperly regarding users' personal information or data under the threat of UK law.

Given this, players can rest assured that their important details will be protected by SBK at all costs.

They also possess SSL data encryption software that acts to protect your information by encrypting this against any and all outside persons.

SBK on the whole are an extremely safe and trustworthy betting site and app, and you can rest assured that your information will be protected with them.

SBK Payment Methods

The SBK mobile app makes it remarkably quick and easy to manage your funds via their betting app.

They also possess a wide and varied range of payment methods that makes it simple to deposit and withdrawn, with a full list of these payment methods available below:

Method Fees? Minimum Deposit Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Visa Card None £10 Immediate £10 1-6 Business Days Master Card None £10 Immediate £10 1-6 Business Days PayPal None £20 Immediate £10 1-2 Business Days eWallets (Neteller, Skrill) None £10 Immediate £10 1-2 Business Days Bank Transfer None £10 3-5 Business Days £10 5-10 Business Days

SBK Customer Support

Operator SBK Phone Number N/A Email support@getsbk.com Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 08:00 / 22:00

The SBK app provides their customers with an immense level of customer support, with multiple customer service options offered to all users.

They have a set of FAQs that can be located via the SBK app or online, with these providing help in the form of articles, each dedicated towards a certain topic.

Users can also access their live chat function between 8am and 10pm, with this allowing users to contact a member of SBK’s customer support team regarding any questions or queries they may have.

Contacting SBK can also be done via their email address, which allows players to get detailed and personal assistance if needed.

At the moment, you are not able to get in touch with SBK’s customer service team via phone.

SBK Betting Review

The SBK betting app is one of the best around, with their mobile-dedicated approach offering a fresh perspective, with it boasting one of the best mobile betting interfaces around.

Their sign up offer is very good, letting users claim an impressive £30 in free bets off of just a £10 stake. This surpasses many other bookmakers' welcome bonuses and is one of the strongest around.

Their football markets are also excellent, giving players access to some of the widest selection of markets and some of the best prices around.

SBK’s in-play betting range is also excellent, with their seamless updating of odds allowing players to get quick access to the best prices available.

Players can also access their customer support services quickly and easily, alongside their wide range of payment methods, making the usability of their site very good.

They are however, lacking in terms of their live streaming offerings, as well as not offering certain customer service options that are commonly offered amongst competitors.

However, on the whole, the SBK betting app is truly one of the best bookmakers available, thus users should certainly consider signing up with them should you not have done so already.