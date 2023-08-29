Salford vs Leeds Predictions and Betting Tips: 2/1 Goalscorer in EFL Cup Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Salford vs Leeds predictions and betting tips as the Whites seek to avoid a Cup calamity against the Ammies.

After an indifferent start to life back in the Championship, Leeds United finally sent out a statement of intent by winning 4-3 at previously unbeaten Ipswich on Saturday. Now comes a very different test, also on the road, at League Two side Salford City, play-off semi-finalists in May and determined to go one better and clinch promotion this season.

Salford vs Leeds Betting Tips

Leeds/Leeds Half Time/Full Time @ 6/4 with bet365

Over 3.5 goals @ @ 6/4 with bet365

Joe Gelhardt to score at any time @ 2/1 with bet365

Farke boasts the tools to hammer the Ammies

Leeds make a thankless League Cup second-round trip to Salford, two divisions lower than the Yorkshire giants and chomping at the bit to claim a famous scalp.

A few weeks ago, when the draw was made, this looked a truly toxic challenge for Leeds, who had not started the season well and almost made a mess of seeing off Shrewsbury 2-1 in the previous round.

But since then things have been picking up at Elland Road, with boss Daniel Farke having far more players at his disposal to pick from and confidence sky-high after Saturday's thrill-a-minute 4-3 triumph at Ipswich, who had been perfect up to that point.

Salford's form in League Two is mixed but Leeds are acutely aware of the quality of a team who made the play-offs last term, are well-regarded again, and outlasted another Championship outfit Preston in the last round.

Saturday's 2-1 home loss to Accrington would have sapped some energy and Leeds should be confident of at least matching the 3-0 win they secured on their one and only previous trip to take on the Ammies in this tournament four years ago.

Salford vs Leeds Tip 1: Leeds – Leeds Half Time/Full Time @ 6/4 with bet365

Whites' striking options could make for a high-scoring contest

Over 2.5 goals is odds-on for this clash and that's understandable – yet it may be worth taking a chance on over 3.5, which could prove to be a great bet if Leeds get out of the blocks fast.

Salford's first game in this year's competition was a 2-2 draw against Preston and Leeds head over the Pennines fresh from glory in that seven-goal epic at Ipswich.

Farke can't use Joel Piroe, who is cup-tied, but now has options galore in attack with Wilfired Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra back in from the cold, so goals should be a given.

Salford vs Leeds Tip 2: Over 3.5 goals @ 6/4 with bet365

Gelhardt taken to shine with others unavailable

With Piroe ineligible and Patrick Bamford still out, there will be a chance for Joe Gelhardt at the Peninsula Stadium.

Whether Farke plays the 21-year-old just off the front man or leading the line, Gelhardt should fancy he can find the net for a second time this season.

Gelhardt was on target in the 2-1 win over Shrewsbury in the previous round and is a nice price to repeat that feat.

Salford vs Leeds Tip 3: Joe Gelhardt to score any time @ 2/1 with bet365