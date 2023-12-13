Royal Antwerp vs Barcelona Predictions and Betting Tips: Barca Backed at 21/20 in Champions League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Royal Antwerp vs Barcelona predictions and betting tips as the sides meet this Wednesday at 20:00.

Barcelona presently sit atop Group H in the Champions League, yet haven’t come through unscathed, as they now must attempt to hold onto their lead. Things sadly, haven’t gone to plan for Royal Antwerp, as they sikt rock bottom, without a point to their name.

Royal Antwerp vs Barcelona Betting Tips

The last meeting between the two saw Antwerp receive a 5-0 thrashing in Catalonia, one that kicked off their losing streak in the group. Revenge could be on the cards as they look to go out with a bang.

Catalans comfortable but not unscathed

Barcelona should be able to surpass this Antwerp side with consummate ease, as has every other side that has visited Belgium so far.

The disparities between the two sides are clear and this should result in Barca earning a comfortable win. However, Antwerp looks likely to get one, if only just to give their fans something to cheer for.

They have scored in all their Champions League games on home soil to this point, and have only failed to score in two home games all season, these way back in September.

Barca have only managed to keep three clean sheets away from home all year, across nine games, failing to do so last time out in Europe as well, losing 1-0 to Shakhtar.

Antwerp could strike at the heart of Barcelona, if only for them to come back and overwhelm the game, emerging with an easy three points in the end.

Barca loves a booking

In true La Liga style, Barca are getting booked in droves, and even in a game that they may end up controlling, their fiery nature is sure to see the cards fly.

The Catalans have been averaging 2.56 cards per game, and have seen two or cards in 75% of their games, with both of these being enough to cover the over one line.

Antwerp, especially should they get on the scoresheet will do their best to rile up the Barca players, forcing them into risky challenges, for which the referee will be more than happy to dish out punishment.

Brilliant Brazilian

Raphinha has made this Barcelona side his own of late, gainful from the right wing, the Brazilian international has been one of their major attacking outlets.

This has resulted in him averaging 2.3 shots on target per game, something he will be hoping to keep up.

In the reverse fixture he narrowly missed out on this, seeing one target, then another only marginally blocked, but it looked certain to test the keeper.

Barca could still, in theory, lose their top spot and such their major players should start, however should the winger fail to make the side bet365 will void this leg, so not too much will be lost.

