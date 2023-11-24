Rotherham vs Leeds Predictions and Betting Tips: Millers could land a blow in derby defeat

Our football betting expert offers his Rotherham vs Leeds predictions and betting tips, with a trio of above evens tips for the Championship derby.

Leeds are on the charge in the Championship and they are strong favourites to pick up another three points on Friday's trip to Yorkshire rivals Rotherham.

The Millers are searching for a new manager after Matt Taylor was sacked following a 5-0 defeat to Watford as they prepare to face a Leeds side who have won six of their last seven league games.

Rotherham vs Leeds Betting Tips

In-form visitors should claim entertaining victory

Leeds have taken time to acclimatise to the Championship after their Premier League relegation but Daniel Farke's men have hit their stride in recent weeks.

A run of six wins in seven matches has taken Leeds up to third in the table and they have a great chance of extending that hot streak away to Rotherham on Friday.

Their most recent away result was a 1-0 win at rampant leaders Leicester, whilst they have also beaten second-placed Ipswich 4-3 at Portman Road this term.

A trip to Rotherham should hold few fears for Leeds, although the home players will be determined to restore some pride, after their 5-0 rout at Watford cost manager Matt Taylor his job.

The Millers' defence looks unlikely to frustrate a star-studded Leeds attack as they have competed well at home this season, scoring in all nine league and cup games on their own patch.

That sequence includes victories over Norwich and Coventry, a 2-1 loss to Leicester and this month's 2-2 draw with Ipswich, so Leeds to win and both teams to score looks a good bet.

Leeds frontman starting to show his quality

Leeds smashed their transfer record to sign Georginio Rutter in January but the striker made only one Premier League start despite the club's struggles in the second half of last season.

The former Hoffenheim man has looked reinvigorated by the challenge of earning promotion from the Championship and he is worth backing to score first against Rotherham.

Rutter has found the net only three times in 15 appearances this season but one of those goals was the crucial winner at Leicester at the start of this month.

The French youngster has been receiving excellent service from Crysencio Summerville, Joel Piroe and Dan James recently and, having racked up 21 shots in his last six matches, Rutter poses a serious threat to the home defence.

Millers midfielder could get a sight of goal

Rotherham have scored 12 of their 15 league goals this season at home while Leeds have kept only one clean sheet in their last six outings so the Millers can create chances against their illustrious visitors.

Midfielder Christ Tiehi is an eye-catching price to have a shot at goal, having got forward to good effect in recent weeks.

Tiehi has mustered only nine attempts in 14 Championship appearances this term but five of those shots have come in his last three games, against Watford, Ipswich and QPR.

He scored a late equaliser with one of his two shots against the in-form Tractor Boys in his last home match and also had an effort at goal in the 2-0 win over Coventry at the end of October.

