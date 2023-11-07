Rotherham vs Ipswich Predictions and Betting Tips: Millers can make Town toil

Our football betting expert offers his Rotherham vs Ipswich predictions and betting tips as third from bottom takes on second in the Championship.

Rotherham United are five points adrift at the wrong end of the Championship table and will need to defy the formbook if they are to get anything off Kieran McKenna's high-flying Ipswich Town.

The Millers have picked up nine of their ten points at the New York Stadium but have not beaten any side in the top half of the table.

Rotherham vs Ipswich Betting Tips

Half Time/Full Time - Draw/Ipswich @10/3 with bet365

Goal after 78:59 @5/6 with bet365

Over 3.5 Rotherham corners @10/11 with bet365

All odds courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Millers can make Town work for their win

Rotherham and Ipswich meet in South Yorkshire in a rearranged game after the first try was washed out by heavy rain.

Back then, a month ago, 22 points separated the struggling Millers from the promotion-chasing Tractor Boys. Since then that gulf has been stretched to 25 points and it's hard to believe it won't be 28 by the time the final whistle blows.

Matt Taylor's hosts have won just two of 14 matches in the Championship and Saturday's 1-1 draw against QPR – fellow strugglers who they need to be beating – was pretty dire. United managed just eight shots over 90 minutes.

They are suffering with injuries but, in fairness to them, they remain a gutsy outfit, especially at home. So if the outcome seems almost inevitable – bear in mind Ipswich are the division's highest scorers and Rotherham average the fewest shots per game (7.9) – it may pay to back the hosts to at least offer some resistance.

At 10/3, backing Draw-Ipswich in the double-result market could be the way to go.

Rotherham have played eight home matches this season in all competitions and have trailed at the break just once, 1-0 against leaders Leicester.

In Ipswich's last three games they have been twice behind at the break and level in the other.

Overall this season they have won the second half of matches on six occasions. Their class and extra attacking zest should prevail but it may take time and effort before they see off their opponents.

Rotherham vs Ipswich Tip 1: Half Time/Full Time - Draw/Ipswich @ 10/3 with bet365

Free-scoring Ipswich can make late pressure tell

Ipswich were given a decent test at St Andrew's by Birmingham on Saturday and had to dig deep to earn a 2-2 draw.

Trailing 2-0, Kieran McKenna's men piled on the pressure and wave after wave of attacks were rewarded with goals in the 79th and 86th minutes.

That's their third match in a row – and ninth match this season – featuring a goal from minute 79 onwards and if they are having to force the pace expect them to strike late once more.

Rotherham vs Ipswich Tip 2: Goal after 78:59 @ 5/6 with bet365

Rotherham can corner some attacking joy

Ipswich concede over seven corners per game on their travels because they do play an open style, and Rotherham have taken on average over four corners per game at the New York Stadium.

There's the length of the table between these sides but Rotherham do all their best work at home, are reliant on set-plays and should be able to clock up a minimum of four corners.

Rotherham vs Ipswich Tip 3: Over 3.5 Rotherham corners @ 10/11 with bet365