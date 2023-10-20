Rotherham vs Ipswich Predictions and Betting Tips: Ipswich to take time toppling Millers

Our Championship football betting expert offers his Rotherham vs Ipswich predictions and betting tips as second from bottom takes on second from top.

Rotherham United are already struggling at the wrong end of the Championship and know they face a huge test as they welcome Kieran McKenna's high-flying Ipswich Town.

Rotherham vs Ipswich Betting Tips

Half Time/Full Time - Draw/Ipswich @ 10/3 with bet365

Nathan Broadhead to score any time @ 13/8 with bet365

Over 3.5 Rotherham corners @ 10/11 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Millers might be encouraged by the fact that their sole win this term was at home to an East Anglian opponent - they beat Norwich 2-1 - but Ipswich have lost only once since February.

Millers can make Town work for their win

It is no surprise at all to see Ipswich at skinny odds given the gulf between these sides.

The Championship is only 11 rounds old but already there is almost the length of the table and 22 points separating Rotherham and Ipswich, a gap that is set to grow by another three points.

Ipswich can do no wrong and are the division's top scorers; Rotherham can do very little right and are the division's worst defenders, statistically at least.

But if the outcome seems almost inevitable - and Ipswich's extra class and confidence really ought to tell - then it may not pay to predict a routine away win, especially at the price.

A better alternative might be in the Half Time/Full Time market where the Draw - Ipswich at 10/3 jumps off the page.

If we've learned anything about Matt Taylor's hosts this term it is that they are limited - how could they be anything else after selling so many of their better players? - but spirited.

They have played six matches at the New York Stadium this term, lost two, both by one goal, and only trailed at the interval in one of those six games. And that was against Leicester City, by a distance the best side in tier two.

Ipswich have played five matches away, the first halves of them producing the grand total of just three goals. Their fireworks tend to come after the break and that may well be the case again.

Rotherham vs Ipswich Tip 1: Half Time/Full Time - Draw/Ipswich @ 10/3 with bet365

Welsh ace can round off dream week with goal

Ipswich boast abundant attacking riches with Nathan Broadhead among those enjoying a purple patch and are taken to find the net at the New York Stadium.

No Championship side creates more scoring chances than Ipswich, so for sure Broadhead will get a sighter or two of Viktor Johansson's goal - and the Swede hasn't kept a clean sheet this term.

Broadhead has found the net five times for Ipswich, as well as bagging one last week for Wales in their 4-0 drubbing of Gibraltar, his second international goal.

Rotherham vs Ipswich Tip 2: Nathan Broadhead any time scorer @ 13/8 with bet365

Ipswich won't corner all the attacking stats

It will be Ipswich doing most of the attacking if the stats are your guide - McKenna's men boss the shot count over Rotherham 18-6 and possession percentage 50-34.

Indeed, you only need to look at the league table and the goals scored column to see how this fixture plays out.

But Rotherham at home are a very different beast than on the road and will attempt to be positive, which should at least ensure they win four corners as a minimum.

Ipswich concede over seven corners per game on their travels because they are open.

Rotherham vs Ipswich Tip 3: Over 3.5 Rotherham Corners @ 10/11 with bet365