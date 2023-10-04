Rotherham vs Bristol City Predictions and Betting Tips: 3/1 Robins Goalscorer in Championship clash

Our football betting expert offers his Rotherham vs Bristol City predictions and betting tips as the teams meet in the Championship on Wednesday.

Rotherham are without a win in their last four games and sit second-bottom in the table going into the midweek games. Opponents Bristol City are also out of form ahead of the clash, having lost their last two.

Rotherham vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Draw @ 12/5 with bet365

Sam Bell to score at any time @ 3/1 with bet365

Oliver Rathbone to be booked @ 11/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Cagey affair expected

Both sides are struggling for form with the hosts without a win in their last four, losing three times, while City have been beaten by Leicester and Stoke in their last two.

The visitors, who were 11th in the table after the weekend, will expect to have more possession and look to dictate the game, but the Millers, despite sitting down in the bottom three, have at least been difficult to beat at home this season.

Matt Taylor’s side have seen off Norwich and drawn with Preston in their last two games at the New York Stadium, so they should be competitive.

City boast a good away record of late, winning three of their last five, and these two could end up cancelling each other out.

Rotherham vs Bristol City Tip 1: Draw @ 12/5 with bet365 with bet365

Bell to bag again

Amid a very inconsistent start for the Robins, winger Sam Bell has stood out.

The 21-year-old has scored four times for Nigel Pearson’s men, including the openers recently against Plymouth and Stoke.

Bell has considerably outperformed his xG stat of 1.7 from his nine league appearances, so he is clearly a player at the top of his game right now.

Bell has largely been operating out wide on the left but he has been very dangerous for the visitors in the final third and is likely to trouble the United defence.

Rotherham vs Bristol City Tip 2: Sam Bell to score at any time @ 3/1 with bet365

Rathbone could face ref wrath once more

Rotherham have had some disciplinary problems in the early months of the season. They have picked up 20 bookings while they are the only team in the Championship to have more than one player sent off, with Cafu and Fred Onyedinma both being shown red cards.

Another player who has been troubling referees is midfielder Oliver Rathbone, who has given away 15 fouls already - only Jordan Hugill (18) has committed more in the Millers squad to date.

Rathbone has been booked three times - one of which came in the last home clash with Preston - and he could well be carded again as he continues to try to battle for possession in the middle of the park.

Rotherham vs Bristol City Tip 3: Oliver Rathbone to be shown a card @ 11/4 with bet365.