Our football betting expert brings you the latest Romeo Lavia next club odds, with Chelsea and Liverpool neck and neck in the race to sign the Belgian

The Romeo Lavia saga that has been ongoing for a few weeks now looks to be heating up, with both Chelsea and Liverpool neck and neck in the race to secure the midfielder's signature according to the bookies.

Romeo Lavia Next Club Odds

All odds are courtesy of Sky Bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Team Odds Chelsea 5/6 Liverpool 5/6 Southampton 25/1

Chelsea @ 5/6

Chelsea appeared to have agreed a deal with Southampton last week for a fee of around £48m, with the players also appearing to be interested in a move to Stamford Bridge.

However, Chelsea seem to have prioritised getting a deal for Moises Caicedo over the line first, and given that transfer looks all but done, the Blues are now seemingly turning their attentions to Lavia.

The Belgian seems has been at the centre of a battle between the Blues and Liverpool this summer, and with a decent amount of time left in the transfer window, Southampton may well be hedging their bets and attempting to pitch these two against each other in the hope of starting a bidding war.

This will allow them to get a much better fee for the youngster, and get as much out of him as possible as they try and recoup lost funds given they're no longer in the Premier League.

Liverpool @ 5/6

Southampton’s hope of a bidding war seems to have succeeded, especially now that Liverpool have reportedly had a £60m bid accepted for Lavia.

The Reds have already had three bids declined by the south coast side, however this offer now appears to have finally been accepted.

Despite this, the transfer isn't complete yet, as the Reds still have to agree personal terms with Lavia and convince him to move to Anfield instead of Stamford Bridge.

Anything could happen over the coming days with his choice now between Merseyside or London.

Southampton @ 25/1

There is of course the possibility that both Chelsea and Liverpool's deals fall through if either side is looking unlikely to secure personal terms with Lavia

This appears unlikely as the Championship side are themselves in the search of funds to bolster their squad, something that has been emphasised by James Ward-Prowse's transfer to West Ham.

It seems the one of the most unlikely of scenarios at the moment, but we have seen deals collapse at the 11th hour before, thus it's not beyond the realms of possibility.