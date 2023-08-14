Romelu Lukaku Next Club Odds: Tottenham favourites to land shock transfer

Our football betting expert brings you the latest Romelu Lukaku next club odds, with Tottenham the unlikely favourites to sign the Belgian.

Romelu Lukaku is never far from controversy when it comes to moving clubs, and with the Belgian now seemingly frozen out at Chelsea, it seems the former Man United is set to be on the move once more.

Romelu Lukaku Next Club Odds

All odds are courtesy of Sky Bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Team Odds Tottenham 5/4 Chelsea 3/1 Juventus 7/2 Any Saudi Team 5/1

Tottenham @ 5/4

Harry Kane's departure to Bayern Munich has left Spurs without an out-an-out striker to play with, however it has also given them some expendable cash to go out and get a replacement.

If the bookies' odds are anything to go off, it seems Romelu Lukaku might be on their list of potential replacements for Kane, as Spurs are currently favourites to sign the Belgian.

Chelsea are reportedly asking for as much as £40m for the 30-year-old, which would be less than half of what they received for Kane, allowing them to bolster their squad in other areas should they sign him for this price.

He has proved he is capable of scoring in the Premier League, netting 53 goals in 110 games for Everton, but since then has failed to reach similar heights at both Manchester United and Chelsea.

This could be the resurgence of his career, but the dismal state of Spurs right now may not be conducive to this.

Chelsea @ 3/1

Lukaku is still on Chelsea’s books despite having been on loan at Inter Milan for the last few years, and given this, he could also still end up staying at Chelsea beyond the summer window if no clubs opts to sign him.

This seems to be a small eventuality with Chelsea openly not wanting to keep him around, with the only problem being that this appears to be a problem with virtually all clubs right now.

If interest drops off in him, or the asking price is too high, then he could well become one of Chelsea's many failed strikers and remain at the club until January at the earliest.

Juventus @ 7/2

Juventus were showing some interest in the striker and a move could still transpire despite massive outcries from their fans.

This manifested itself in an interesting on pitch demonstration, with hundreds of fans seemingly chanting ‘No Lukaku’ at one of their most recent games.

The protest has no doubt been damaging to his already poor reputation, as such blatant opposition hasn’t been seen to a player in many years.

The Old Lady ultras seem set against him coming to the club, but given rumours of a potential player plus cash deal for Dusan Vlahovic and Lukaku, it seems this transfer may not be off the table just yet.

Any Saudi Team @ 5/1

The 2023 summer transfer window has largely revolved around the Saudi Arabian league, with players left, right and centre upping sticks and swapping Europe for the SPL.

Lukaku could very well be the next player to do so, with rumours linking him with a move to Al Hilal, one that the Belgian has reportedly already turned down, with the forward keen to stay in Europe.

However, we may get to the position where Lukaku's only option to leave Chelsea is for Saudi Arabia, especially if the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan pull out of the race for him.

At 5/1 this looks a decent bet, especially given recent reports that Juventus may not sign the striker due to opposition from their fanbase, as well as Inter's reluctancy to finance such as transfer.