Our Italian football betting expert offers his Roma vs AC Milan predictions and betting tips as the two sides meet in matchday 3 of Serie A today.

The 2023/24 Serie A season is well and truly underway as all sides head into matchday 3 this weekend, with the late Friday game arguably being the most anticipated game of the weekend as Roma host AC Milan.

Roma vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Goals at the Stadio Olimpico

The last two matches have been a mixed bag for I Giasllorossi and the Rossoneri, as the former started poorly against Salernitana drawing 2-2, with this continuing into their match with Hellas Verona as they lost 2-1, whilst the latter won both of their first matches.

Goals have not been in short supply during this time, as both teams have scored in Roma’s first two matches, whilst Milan only faced a minor setback against Torino before winning the game 4-1.

Roma have shown their own scoring ability, but also some inconsistencies against lesser sides than that of Milan, who should well be able to get on the score sheet themselves.

All signs seem to point towards both teams being able to net against one another in their Friday matchup.

Marvellous Milan

AC Milan have had a triumphant start to their season, conceding just one goal and largely dominating their opponents so far.

During this time they've amassed a tirade of shots on target against their opponents and this will be something that boss Stefano Pioli will want to carry into their match against Roma.

In their last two matches, they have managed seven and six shots on target respectively, thus expect them to hit similar numbers against Roma today.

As well as this, Roma’s defensive inconsistencies that saw them lose 2-1 to Hellas Verona, despite being on top of the match for the best part of 90 minutes.

AC Milan will prove a much tougher opponent and this shot line should be well in hand for the Rossoneri.

Roma Roaring Back

Roma, despite their struggles, have demonstrated some considerable attacking prowess of their own, and this has been exemplified in their corner stats.

They have had 21 corners across their last two matches, despite drawing and losing one of these.

Their attacking intent has not faltered however, and they will see this match against Roma as their chance to turn their form around early.

The arrival of Romelu Lukaku, despite some reservations, seems to have been well received by the fans and could buoy them further, even if he doesn’t play.

Roma vs AC Milan Tip 3: Over 5 Roma Corners @7/5 with bet365