Our football expert offers his Republic of Ireland vs Finland predictions and betting tips for today's 19:45 Nations League clash (14/11/2024).

This season's Nations League is drawing to a close and Ireland have two matches to avoid finishing bottom of League B Group 2 and relegation to the third tier.

The boys in green are currently third in the section thanks mainly to their 2-1 win over Finland in Helsinki last month.

The pair meet again this week and Ireland will want to seal third place in the group ahead of their final group fixture against England at Wembley on Sunday.

Republic of Ireland vs Finland Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Ireland to win to nil @ 6/4 with bet365

Draw at half-time @ 21/20 with bet365

Ireland to win 1-0 @ 9/2 with bet365

Flailing Finns face more misery

Greece and England are in control of League B Group 2, but Ireland currently occupy the crucial third spot and can avoid automatic relegation to the lower tier at the expense of bottom side Finland with one game to play.

It's been a miserable campaign for both, but there was a flicker of light for Ireland who stole a march on their fellow strugglers with a 2-1 win in Helsinki last month.

That lifted the boys in green into third and they can do the double over the flailing Finns back on home soil in Dublin. A relegation play-off could still await Ireland but for now they will take any piece of positive action.

Finland have lost all four matches in the group and have scored just two goals along the way, so a home win with a clean sheet looks a decent play for this Aviva Stadium showdown.

Republic of Ireland vs Finland Tip 1: Ireland to win to nil @ 6/4 with bet365

Struggling duo hard to separate

Two of Ireland's last three matches have been level at the half-time interval and there is a good chance this contest in Dublin could be all square at the break, too.

Motivation could be low, particularly in the away camp, and neither side will want to give anything away too early.

Finland are unlikely to go for broke and with both sides struggling in forward areas anyway, chances may be at a premium. A half-time draw looks like another solid wager.

Republic of Ireland vs Finland Tip 2: Draw at half-time @ 21/20 with bet365

One goal could be golden for Ireland

These nations don't score many goals, and one may be enough to settle matters in Dublin on Thursday.

The pair have scored four goals between them across a combined eight matches in this Nations League campaign and the floodgates are unlikely to open in this penultimate fixture of the competition.

So with that in mind, backing a 1-0 home win could pay off.

Finland have failed to score in each of their last two away matches, while Ireland have scored twice in just two of their last ten matches in all competitions, so bagging a goal may be enough to edge what should be a cagey contest.

Republic of Ireland vs Finland Tip 3: Ireland to win 1-0 @ 9/2 with bet365