Our expert offers his best Republic of Ireland vs Gibraltar predictions and betting tips for their Euro 2024 qualifier this evening.

Pressure is mounting on Stephen Kenny and the Republic of Ireland, who are yet to pick up a point in qualifying for Euro 2024 but on Monday they have a decent shot at three points as they host minnows Gibraltar.

Currently 201st in FIFA's world rankings, Gibraltar have also made a poor start to qualifying with three defeats from three games and they are not expected to spring a surprise at the Aviva Stadium.

Rep of Ireland v Gibraltar Betting Tips

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Rep of Ireland to win & under 3.5 goals @ 13/10 with bet365

Rep of Ireland to win 3-0 @ 4/1 with bet365

John Egan to score at anytime @ 9/2 with bet365

Ireland can grind out much-needed win

After failing to reach Euro 2020, Ireland will be eager to make an impression in Euro 2024 qualifying and in fairness to them, they have had an awkward start to their campaign.

An opener against France was not ideal and they held their own in a 1-0 loss, while they lost 2-1 to Greece in a match that could have gone either way.

Creating chances remains a problem for Kenny's side but Gibraltar have already leaked nine goals in qualifying for Euro 2024 and it is hard to see past a home win.

That said, none of Gibraltar's three qualifiers saw more than three goals scored and the same applies to Ireland's two matches, so a bet on a home win in a match featuring fewer than four goals could be the way to go.

Rep of Ireland v Gibraltar Bet 1: Rep of Ireland to win & under 3.5 goals @ 13/10 with bet365

Gibraltar unlikely to get on scoresheet at Aviva Stadium

Thinking along the same lines of a low-scoring game, punters should also consider backing Ireland to win 3-0.

Kenny's men are by no means renowned for blowing teams apart but they are 152 places better off than opponents Gibraltar in FIFA's world rankings and that disparity should show.

But when it comes to a correct-score prediction, punters should look no further than 3-0 with Gibraltar having lost by that scoreline against Greece and the Netherlands in March and against France earlier this month.

Rep of Ireland v Gibraltar Bet 2: Rep of Ireland to win 3-0 @ 4/1 with bet365

Egan could cause problems for visitors

It has not exactly been raining goals for Ireland since Kenny took charge of the team and for that reason, there are no standout goalscorer selections.

However, Ireland carry a bit of a threat from set pieces and defender Nathan Collins was the man to bag their consolation goal against Greece last time out.

Another defender, John Egan, has a goal or two in him, having scored against Scotland and Armenia in the Nations League last September and he could be a worthwhile bet to punish a suspect Gibraltar defence.

Rep of Ireland v Gibraltar Bet 3: John Egan to score at any time @ 9/2 with bet365