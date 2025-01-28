Why It’s Time to Bet Against Rennes as Sampaoli’s Struggles Continue

Rennes succumbed to another defeat at the weekend and now sit in the relegation playoff place.

With pressure growing on Jorge Sampaoli, we expect Rennes to face struggles in the weeks to come.

Market Odds Rennes vs Strasbourg - Strasbourg To Win 23/10 Rennes vs Strasbourg - Strasbourg +1 Handicap 4/6 St. Etienne vs Rennes - St. Etienne +1 Handicap 9/10

Pressure Mounting on Sampaoli

Jorge Sampaoli took over from Julien Stephan as Rennes boss in November. The club turned to the optimistic Argentinian, with the club sitting in 13th place after 11 games. However, the results have yet to improve. Sampaoli's teams are known for their intense pressing and fast attacking players, but the approach hasn’t yielded any results in the early stages of his tenure with Rennes.

Les Rouge et Noirs are in the relegation playoff spot ahead of the weekend’s fixtures. The team have lost seven of their 10 competitive matches with Sampaoli at the helm. Over that period, Rennes scored an average of 1.7 goals per game and conceded 1.4, but that data is affected by the 5-0 win over St. Etienne in Jorge’s second game in charge.

Seko Fofana, who only joined the club at the start of the month, was critical of his manager’s choices following the defeat against Monaco. The midfielder said: “It is true that, if I were the manager, there are certain choices that I would make that would be different. But the coach has his ideas and he’s also doing what he can with the players that he has.”

Rennes have now suffered defeat in their last five competitive games. If this continues, Jorge Sampaoli’s time at the club could be in jeopardy, with relegation becoming a real possibility. Their January spending was supposed to propel Rennes up the table, but it hasn’t had the desired effect.

Strasbourg Up Next For Rennes

Rennes face Strasbourg this weekend, a team that are currently sitting in 9th place and just three points off the European places. Liam Rosernior’s side are on an impressive unbeaten run of eight matches across all competitions, which started in early December. During that time, they conceded just 0.75 goals per game on average.

Strasbourg have won their last two games against Rennes, scoring five and conceding just one. This makes the away side an appealing option on the 1x2 and +1 handicap market. The latter also triumphed in a 1-1 draw between these two teams in this fixture last season. Sampaoli's side have lost their last two home games, so they aren’t exactly full of confidence when they take to the field in front of their own fans.

Rennes’ next away match is a trip to St. Etienne. Les Rouge et Noirs hammered Les Verts earlier in the season, so this is a great opportunity for them to exact revenge. St. Etienne have suffered just one defeat in their last five home games in Ligue 1. They hope home advantage is enough to help them defeat Rennes when they come to town.