Referee Watch: 5 Key Ref Stats to Help with your Card Betting This Weekend

The Premier League returns this weekend and our expert does a deep dive on the referees picking out some tips based on their temperament.

Manchester United host Fulham on Friday in the opening game of the season, while there's a further six games scheduled in the top flight on Saturday, two on Sunday and one on Monday.

Our expert takes us through the referee's to keep an eye on ahead of the opening round of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

Betting Tips

Robert Jones - Manchester United vs Fulham (Friday, 8pm)

The opening game of the new Premier League season should be one to target cards, especially with Robert Jones in charge.

Jones handed out 101 yellow cards in 22 matches last season, the third most of any referee in the top flight, while he also presented five red cards.

In addition to that, both games last season between Manchester United and Fulham were passionate affairs, with seven yellow cards dished out in both games.

Tip - Over 60+ booking points @ 2/1 with Sky Bet

Tim Robinson - Ipswich Town vs Liverpool (Saturday, 12:30pm)

Ipswich have it all to do in their opening game against Liverpool and they may find themselves on the wrong side of referee Tim Robinson.

Robinson handed out 93 yellows in 21 matches last season and he will now oversee an Ipswich side that picked up 110 yellows in the 2023/24 Championship, the seventh-highest in the division.

Tip - Over 30+ booking points for Ipswich @ 11/8 with Sky Bet

Jarred Gillett - Arsenal vs Wolves (Saturday, 3pm)

Five yellows were dished out when Wolves last played Arsenal in the Premier League in April and a similarly feisty affair could be on the cards on Saturday.

The Gunners are expected to see plenty of possession on home soil and tired legs could become a factor as the contest goes on.

Expect Wolves to be forced into making some rash challenges and forcing Gillett to dip into his pocket.

Tip - Team most booking points - Wolves @ 4/7 with Sky Bet

Simon Hooper - Everton vs Brighton (Saturday, 3pm)

Everton and Brighton were both prominent in the cards department last season, with the Toffees collecting 80 yellows and the Seagulls amassing 91.

The two meetings between the pair were tough-tackling affairs last season, with six yellows shown at Goodison Park and five yellows and a red produced at the Amex Stadiujm.

A similar match is expected on Saturday and referee Simon Hooper could be in for a busy time of things.

Tip - 40+ booking points @ 4/7 with Sky Bet

Craig Pawson - Newcastle vs Southampton (Saturday, 3pm)

Southampton picked up the third-most yellow cards last season in the Championship with 112 and they may find life difficult in their opener against Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Defender Jan Bednarek collected 12 of those cautions in 47 appearances, and he will come up against some of the Premier League's best attackers.

Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes have pace to burn and should be able to get Bednarek into trouble.

Tip - Jan Bednarek to be booked @ 7/4 with Sky Bet