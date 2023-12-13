Red Star Belgrade vs Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: 2/1 Booking Backed in Champions League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Red Star Belgrade vs Man City betting tips and predictions ahead of their Champions League clash this Wednesday

With Manchester City already confirmed as group winners following their 3-2 comeback win over RB Leipzig and Red Star, or FK Crvena Zvezda and they have been newly named, eliminated after taking just one point from their five group games so far, there is nothing riding on this game.

Red Star Belgrade vs Man City Betting Tips

Manchester City to win and Both Teams to Score @ 7/4 with bet365

Julian Alvarez to register over 1.5 shots on target @ 11/8 with bet365

Kosta Nedeljkovic to be booked @ 2/1 with bet365

Both sides are likely to rotate their squads accordingly and the disjointed nature of the line-ups could lead to an open affair in the Serb capital.

City to prevail in exciting affair

Even if Pep Guardiola opts to rotate his squad, City’s roster is star-studded throughout and they should still be too strong for a side they beat 3-1 in the reverse fixture, one which saw the Citizens register a ridiculous 37 shots, with 16 hitting the target.

They have won all five of their group games so far and will be looking to make it a perfect six out of six in Belgrade.

They should do so, but Red Star could land a blow on the reigning champions, just as they did in Manchester back in September.

The hosts have netted in four of their five group games, including both matches against second-placed Leipzig, and could breach a City defence that has looked shaky all season.

The treble winners have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six matches and have also conceded in four of their five group games, so take Red Star to find the net in defeat.

Alvarez on the attack

Julian Alvarez ran the show the last time these sides met, taking eight shots on goal, with five hitting the target and two finding the back of the net.

He played just behind City’s superstar forward Erling Haaland in that match but, with the Norwegian marksman out with a foot injury, the Argentinian should lead the line on Wednesday.

Playing further forward and with City likely to dominate proceedings once more, Alvarez should get plenty of chances to test the Red Star goalkeeper.

Nedeljkovic needs to be careful

Kosta Nedeljkovic marked his full Champions League debut with an own goal at Young Boys in Red Star’s last match in this tournament and the 17-year-old could be in for another tough time on Wednesday.

The right-back will likely be tasked with keeping either Jeremy Doku or Jack Grealish quiet and could find himself in hot water with the referee.

Both the Belgian and Englishman are tricky customers in their own right and Nedeljkovic could find his name in the book in Belgrade.

