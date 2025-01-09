Goal-Shy Everton Have Become A Value Pick In Relegation Betting Market

The Everton fanbase is becoming frustrated with the Sean Dyche era at the club. Fans can only tolerate gritty, low-margin football for a limited time.

The severe lack of goals at Everton means the club is picking up points at a dangerously slow rate. If it continues, others might leapfrog to safety.

Premier League Outright Market bet365 Odds Everton Relegation 9/4

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Dwindling Data Points Have Everton in Trouble

The Toffees haven't won a Premier League game in their last five fixtures, following a 4-0 win over a hopeless-looking Wolves outfit. Prior to the heavy defeat by Wolves, Sean Dyche's Everton went five more games without a win. Everton picked up six points in those ten fixtures, surrounding their only victory in 11 outings. Those six points were secured through four 0-0 draws and two 1-1 scorelines.

The 0-0 scorelines encountered this season (5) are the most frequent that Everton supporters have witnessed in 2024/25. Eleven Premier League games have passed where Everton have failed to score this campaign. That's a league-high, more than Southampton (1), Manchester United (8), and Ipswich.

Since the start of November, the Toffees have scored the fewest goals in the league (5), created the lowest expected goals total (8.81 xG), and conjured up the fewest big chances (7). Failing to score in eight of ten games and scoring just one goal from open play since November is also the worst return in both metrics in England's top flight.

All the data and the level of performance suggest Everton's relegation price (3.25) is an appealing opportunity. When you combine Everton's form with Ipswich's (18th) struggles in adjusting to the Premier League and Wolves’ new management, it seems we could be in for a tight relegation battle that could go either way.

Everton’s Alarming Form Might Spring A Change

As you can imagine, recent form has done little to ease the relegation fears on Merseyside. This Everton side lack attacking flair and ingenuity in the final third, having recorded just 18.33 xG in 19 games. With an average of 0.96 xG per 90, they're not even averaging a goal per game on the underlying metrics.

Everton have taken more shots (216) than the three recently-promoted clubs and Wolves, who they are likely to be competing with for survival in the division. However, their 0.09 xG per shot average remains the worst in the Premier League. To sum up the aforementioned data, Everton are not consistently creating high-quality chances, and when they do create a shooting opportunity, it's often one that shouldn't overly trouble the goalkeeper.

When considering a relegation bet, the manager's future is one variable bettors can struggle to factor in. This makes a selection on relegation, whether before any given league starts or mid-way through, a difficult stance to take.

If Everton’s performances don’t improve, the new owners, The Friedkin Group, will likely intervene. A change in management could bring new energy and ideas and drag a team up the table. However, that outcome is by no means certain.

We recently saw a brief recovery with Ruud van Nistlerooy at Leicester City, but that progress was short-lived, with the challenges of the Premier League proving too overpowering for the Foxes to overcome. Could Everton face a similar fate ahead of their move to the shiny new stadium at Liverpool's Bramley Docks in 2025/26?

With Aston Villa, Tottenham, and Brighton next up for the Toffees, we might not see a bigger price on Everton to be relegated for a while.