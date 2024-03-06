Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Predictions and Betting Tips: 14-time champs to deliver 7/4 winner

Our football betting expert offers his Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig predictions and betting tips for their Champions League round-of-16 second-leg tie.

Real Madrid are a short price to go through to the quarter-finals after securing a 1-0 win at the Red Bull Arena in the first leg. But RB Leipzig created enough chances in the home leg to suggest they may be able to defy the odds and knock out the 14-time champions.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Real Madrid to win & Under 3.5 goals @ 7/4 with bet365

Xaver Schlager to be booked @ 5/1 with bet365

Under 10.5 Corners @ 8/11 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Real to deliver home masterclass

Real Madrid have progressed from 26 of their previous 27 Champions League ties when winning the first leg away from home, so certainly history is on their side against Leipzig in their round-of-16 tie.

Brahim Diaz’s 48th-minute goal in Leipzig three weeks ago has given Carlo Ancelotti’s side a 1-0 lead to protect at the Bernabeu and they’ll be acutely aware the advantage is a slender one but hugely confident in their own ability.

They haven’t lost a home game in 11 months and in the Champions League they have won nine and drawn the other of the last ten games staged at the Bernabeu.

Of those nine wins, seven produced three goals or fewer so Real Madrid to win & Under 3.5 goals looks generously priced at 7/4.

Leipzig will give it a go but they will surely fear they blew it in the first leg, when they went toe to toe with the 14-time champions, created numerous chances but failed to make any count.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Tip 1: Real Madrid & Under 3.5 Goals @ 7/4 with bet365

Book in with Schlager for Bernabeu profit

The fact that Xaver Schlager sat out Leipzig’s 4-1 win at Bochum at the weekend courtesy of a suspension tells you all you need to know about the Austrian battleaxe.

Tireless midfielder Schlager has picked up seven yellow cards this season, with four of those coming in his last seven appearances, and he will be a busy man in the visitors’ engine room.

Schlager, a man who memorably collected five yellows during a single Europa League campaign when he played for Salzburg, is top value at 5/1 to find his way into Italian referee Davide Massa’s notebook.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Tip 2: X Schlager to be booked @ 5/1 with bet365

Corner a profit by going under

There were ten corners at the Red Bull Arena in the first leg, seven to the hosts, who threw the works at their Spanish guests, and three to Ancelotti’s men.

The match corners have been set at 10.5 for over/under betting in the return leg and the advice is to go under.

This is Real’s tie to control and while they won’t be negative they don’t need to take risks, while Leipzig have to box clever rather than gamble early and throw the game away.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Tip 3: Under 10.5 corners @ 8/11 with bet365