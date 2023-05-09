Real Madrid vs Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: Odds ahead Tuesday’s Champions League Showdown

Goal brings you the latest Real Madrid vs Manchester City betting tips and predictions ahead of Tuesday's 20:00 Champions League match on BT Sport 1

Real Madrid welcome Manchester City to the Bernabeu for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.

This is a repeat of last season's last-four tie when Real stunned City with two goals from Rodrygo in stoppage time of the second leg to force extra time, before Karim Benzema sealed the win.

Real head into the clash on the back of winning the Copa del Rey and seeking to keep their hopes of a double alive.

For City, it's all about the treble as they remain in the driving seat for the Premier League title while they also have the FA Cup final to come.

City can claim first leg advantage

Real Madrid and Manchester City have become quite familiar over the past few years and this is the third time they've been drawn together since 2020.

City sent Los Blancos packing at the last-16 stage via a 4-1 aggregate victory in 2020, winning each leg 2-1.

They appeared to have Real's number in last season's semi-final after winning the first leg 4-3 at home before taking a 1-0 lead into the 90th minute of the second leg at the Bernabeu.

However, Real struck twice through Rodrygo in the 90th and 91st minute to level the tie and force extra time.

A Benzema penalty put the Spanish giants ahead and left City dejected as they suffered a shock exit.

City will be eager to avenge that loss this time around and they have plenty of momentum on their side.

Pep Guardiola's men have won five in a row across all competitions and are unbeaten in 20 matches.

Goals galore in Spanish capital

There is no shortage of attacking talent set to be on show when these two juggernauts go head to head.

Despite sitting third in La Liga, Real are the top scorers in the division - netting 69 times across 33 games, while Premier League leaders City have hit a league-high 89 goals in the English top flight.

City boast the top scorer in this season's Champions League, Erling Haaland, with the Norwegian registering 12 times in the competition.

Real, meanwhile, have Vinicius Jr (6), Rodrygo (5) and Karim Benzema (4) to deploy in attack.

It should prove to be an exciting clash as both clubs look to stamp their mark and there's value in backing over 3.5 goals.

No love lost

With so much at stake, it's fair to expect this to be somewhat of a fiery encounter and the cards should flow at the Bernabeu.

Real come into this game on the back of the Copa del Rey final in which nine cards were shown, while previous meetings with City have also delivered in terms of bookings.

The most recent clash between the pair, which took place at the Bernabeu, saw five brandished and there's plenty of potential for that figure to at least be matched on Tuesday.

